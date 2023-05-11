MadameNoire Featured Video

As Jamie Foxx’s medical condition continues to be up in the air and the talented actor and singer remains hospitalized, Black Twitter is holding space for the 55-year-old entertainer after the Daily Loud irresponsibly posted an unconfirmed tweet that alluded to Foxx’s family preparing “for the worst.”

On May 10, the site’s Twitter account posted, “Jamie Foxx’s family and loved ones are reportedly preparing for the worst .”

In a touching display of love for the In Living Color veteran, users on the platform expressed that they weren’t ready to lose Foxx and continued to pray for his recovery.

Other Black Twitter users shared their favorite moments of the actor, referencing how talented he is.

On April 13, MADAMENOIRE reported daughter Corinne Foxx revealed her dad had been hospitalized for a non-disclosed medical emergency. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Corinne asked for prayers for healing for her beloved father.

The medical emergency reportedly occurred April 11 while Foxx was in Atlanta filming a Netflix comedy action movie, Back In Action, with Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz. The crew was wrapping up the film when he fell ill.

The singer’s family has remained tight-lipped about his health. On May 7, Bossip reported that while Foxx was out of dire straits, he still needed to remain hospitalized for further testing.

“Doctors are doing more tests and want to be completely sure that he will be okay before allowing him to leave the hospital. Foxx is being advised to keep his stress level down.”

The crew from Back In Action also wished him a speedy recovery.

On May 3, Foxx shared a message of gratitude with his fans on Instagram.

“Appreciate all the love. Feeling blessed!”

We are also wishing the multi-hyphenated entertainer a speedy recovery and keeping him in our prayers!