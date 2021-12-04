MadameNoire Featured Video

For Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corrine Foxx, becoming a star on her own was important to her. She didn’t want her success in the film industry to be credited to her father or looked at as she rode his wave into stardom. So at one point, she considered making a major change.

“I did consider, honestly, changing my last name,” she said during a chat on TOGETHXR‘s “More Than a Name” YouTube series. Foxx said the more she thought about it, the more she began to change her mind. “But as I’ve gotten older I’ve, one, made peace with people are gonna think things about me that I have no control of, and two, I’m proud of my dad and I’m proud of who he is and I’m proud of the work he’s done,” she continued. “I’m proud of just the person that he is.”

She added, “Holding onto his name and being proud of my last name is actually something I’ve had to grow into.” While she was growing up, she was frequently told she didn’t have to take a traditional route to becoming a star because of who her father is but using his career to come-up was not an option for her.

“I had a lot of people telling me, ‘You don’t have to go to college. You can just go straight into the entertainment world, doors will open for you. You could be making millions of dollars,’ ” the 27-year-old said. “I just grew up my whole life and I didn’t want to just ride on my dad’s coattails. I wanted to, you know, make my own name, do things myself.”

Foxx went on to attend the University of Southern California and obtain a bachelor’s degree in public relations.

Watch her interview below.