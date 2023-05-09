MadameNoire Featured Video

Tory Lanez is fighting tooth and nail to secure a new trial, nearly six months after he was found guilty for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

On May 8, the Canadian born rap star appeared in court with his lawyers Matthew Barhoma and Jose Baez where they delivered a new motion testifying against some of the evidence that was previously presented throughout the case.

According to Hip Hollywood’s Jasmine Simpkins, the 30-year-old hip-hop star’s legal aids argued that a photo of Lanez’s gun tattoo on his chest should not have been shown in court. Barhoma and Baez claimed that the photo hurt the rapper’s testimony. When they were filing for a new motion in April, the duo previously argued that the image painted the convicted celeb out to be a “gun wielding criminal.”

At Monday’s hearing, the legal duo also alleged that some statements made by witnesses on the stand were prejudicial to the Toronto native, including an Instagram post and the puzzling testimony of Megan Thee Stallion’s former friend Kelsey Harris.

They want the DNA from the gun to be re-examined.

Barhoma and Baez told Judge David Herriford that they were working to gather new DNA evidence that they believed would exonerate Lanez from his impending prison sentence.

They claimed they had hired “one of the best DNA experts in the nation” to carefully analyze the DNA from the weapon retrieved from the scene of the shooting, Vibe noted. In April, Lanez alleged that his DNA was “100 percent excluded and 100 percent eliminated from the gun” in a phone testimony.

Ultimately, Judge Herriford denied the request.

According to reports, lawyers for Lanez also took issue with the negligence of the Daystar rhymer’s former legal aid Shawn Holley. They alleged that Holley interfered with Lanez’s right to a fair trial after she lied to the court that she had hired a DNA expert to assess the gun. The duo claimed that Holley waited eight months to find a DNA expert. Baez argued that the former legal aid “was not adequately prepared” to handle Lanez’s case.

After lawyers for the “LUV” artist gave their defense statements, Judge Herriford ultimately denied Lanez’s request to bring in a new DNA expert, Hip Hollywood’s Jasmine Simpkins tweeted following the trial.

At the end of the hearing, the “Say It” rapper begged Judge Herriford to make the right decision. “Please don’t ruin my life. I could be your son. I could be your brother,” Lanez reportedly said.

The judge will deliver a ruling on Lanez’s motion for a new trial on May 9. But right now, it’s not looking too good for the rapper.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was convicted on December 23, 2022, of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. The hip-hop star faces up to 22 years in prison and deportation to his native Canada.

RELATED CONTENT: Overzealous Tory Lanez Fans Create 3 Petitions Demanding An Appeal On His Conviction