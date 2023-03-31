MadameNoire Featured Video

Tory Lanez has officially filed a motion to appeal his guilty verdict stemming from the Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial.

According to Rolling Stone, this week, the Canadian rapper filed an appeal to challenge his conviction, ahead of his April 10 sentencing. In court documents obtained by the outlet, his lawyers Joe Baez and Matthew Barhoma said prosecutors showed a photo of Lanez’s firearm tattoo on his chest. He claimed that the image hurt Lanez’s testimony and painted him as “a gun-wielding career criminal.”

He also claimed that the photo “deprived” the rapper of “due process.”

“Ironically, [the] defendant’s tattoo was an homage to Tupac Shakur. Mr. Shakur used his music and tattoos to discuss socio-political issues affecting the Black community in the 90s,” his lawyers wrote, according to the outlet. “Mr. Shakur carried the same AK-47 tattoo on his chest as a symbol of Black unity and the fight against racism.”

The legal aids also took issue with the lengthy interview that Kelsey Harris conducted with prosecutors. In the audio, which was played in the courtroom, Harris, Meg’s former friend, alleged Lanez threatened to shoot her as they were driving in the vehicle before the roadside assault, but she later recanted the statement during her testimony. She also never confirmed whether she saw the “LUV” artist shoot the gun.

Tory Lanez’s legal team claims prosecutors showed misleading evidence that hurt his testimony

Further along in the court document, Baez and Barhoma scolded prosecutors for submitting an Instagram photo that included a remark from one of Megan’s producers in the comments section. They alleged that police matched the bullet fragments in Megan’s foot to the bullets in Lanez’s gun, PEOPLE noted. Additionally, the lawyers claimed prosecutors should have never shown Lanez’s message to Megan following the shooting that read, “Please don’t say anything because I’m on probation.”

Lastly, both legal aids argued that a September 2020 Instagram post from the hip-hop star’s profile was “erroneously allowed” to be shown to jurors during the trial.

“The post denied allegations that Harris was the one who allegedly shot Megan,” the report noted.