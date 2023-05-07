MadameNoire Featured Video

It’s a wrap for the former producers of the long-time-running The Wendy Williams Show. The behind-the-scenes editorial crew who transitioned the show into Sherri are being fired.

According to The Wrap, the decision to fire executive producers David Perler and Suzanne Bass came directly from Sherri Shepherd. Both staffers were recognizable to fans of Wendy as they appeared on air during Hot Topics, a notable segment that kicked off the daytime talk showcasing Williams dishing on water-cooler-style gossip about celebrities while sitting on her notable purple chair.

The move is a natural progression for the production of the Sherri, which is now approaching its second season. Viewers witnessed Shepherd taking Wendy’s former daytime prime slot by the horns while filling in when the TV host did not return in season 13.

The final season came to a halt when Williams battled health issues and never appeared during that closing run.

Shepherd, who recorded more than 100 episodes of Sherri this season, wanted “fresh energy” for the continuation of her show.

Jawn Murray is currently the only executive producer who joined the Debmar Mercury-produced talk show with Shepherd. The comedian, who affectionately calls Murray her “partner in crime,” personally picked him for the role.

There will be an announcement for who the new executive producer will be to serve alongside Murray, according to PageSix.

Bass is already on the market for her new gig. She posted ‘Open To Work’ on her LinkedIn page.

For the comedian, it’s a brand-new chapter for the Daytime Emmy Award winner, as Sherri has been renewed for two years through the 2024-25 season.

“I am so thrilled that Sherri has been renewed for two more years,” Shepherd said in a statement. “I launched this show to give daytime viewers a ‘good time,’ just like my theme song says. I am so appreciative that Fox and Debmar-Mercury have partnered with me to continue bringing more laughter, joy, and inspiration to my audience.”