Sherri Shepherd’s eponymous daytime talk show will continue to grace our TV screens for the next couple of years.

Sherri has been greenlit for two more seasons, carrying it through the 2024-2025 television season, according to PEOPLE.

Fox and Debmar-Mercury executives behind the series praised Shepherd for her success and contributions to daytime TV.

Frank Cicha, executive VP of program for the Fox TV Stations, highlighted “it’s not easy to find the right fit” for the time slot Sherri holds. Viewers will recall the time slot was previously reserved for The Wendy Williams Show. “Sherri’s mix of professionalism and competitive strength has been a great fit for us, so we’re happy to be bringing her program back,” noted Cicha.

In a joint statement, Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus said, “We initially sold Sherri for one year based on our strong belief that this extraordinarily talented host would be successful and her show would become a long-term talk franchise.”

Shepherd shared her appreciation for Fox and Debmar-Mercury when addressing her show’s renewal. The comedienne also voiced plans to “continue bringing more laughter, joy and inspiration” to her audience.

Daytime TV’s Sherri

Shepherd snagged her daytime series after periodically guest hosting The Wendy Williams Show’s final season. The comedienne, a former cohost on The Talk, revealed that she’d landed own her show in February 2022. Sherri debuted only months later in September.

Shepherd’s daytime TV time slot adds to a growing and diverse variety available to viewers, including Karamo Brown (Queer Eye, The Real World) and Jennifer Hudson’s respective shows.

