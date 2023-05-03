MadameNoire Featured Video

Former Disney star Orlando Brown’s mental health appears to be on the mend.

On the latest episode of Zeus Network’s buzzing reality TV show, Bad Boy Club Texas, the actor’s fellow castmate Prince gave the troubled star props for maintaining “clarity” amid his mental health battle.

“I feel like the attention that you get in the media paints you out to be like this crazy, fucking unstable, violent, aggressive person,” Prince told the Fillmore! alum as they were getting settled into their new home in Houston.

“I mean, I don’t know, this is the first day. But from the promo shoot to now and just conversations and listening to you, you seem to have a lot of clarity,” the aspiring singer continued. “So, it’s just kind of insane to see you being portrayed the way that you are. “

Brown, 36, smiled and thanked Prince for the love and support.

“Wow, man, thank you, bro. I really appreciate that, man.”

During a confessional, the That’s So Raven star gushed more about the singer’s endearing comment, telling viewers, “I don’t be looking for people to tell me that. I look for them to read the narrative. But for him to look and me and be like, ‘Yo, I’m just letting you know, man. It seems like you got your shit right,’ I was like, oh, thanks. That’s probably why I got a baby and a wife,” the actor laughed before the clip ended.

Brown’s wife, Danielle Brown, helped him throughout his mental health and addiction battle.

The California native shares a 2-year-old son with his wife, Danielle Brown. According to the “sane” star, his wife has played a critical role in his drug addiction and alcohol recovery journey,

In 2021, the embattled father revealed that Danielle helped him to join a faith-based rehab facility called Rise Discipleship in Abilene, Texas.

At the time, Brown went viral in the interview after he was filmed speaking at a fundraising event for the treatment facility. Looking happier and healthier, the actor opened up about his struggles with mental health and addiction.

“My name is Orlando Brown. You may know me from a little show from back in the day called ‘That’s So Raven,’” he said in the short clip. “I went through a lot. I experimented with crystal meth, with weed. I didn’t know what I was doing. I was addicted to the internet. All kinds of stuff.”

The Proud Family alum continued, “My fiancée told me about this place, and when I came, it was amazing. I had a blast. These brothers accepted me for who I am. Church is lovely. All the leaders are brilliant. They are geniuses and men of God.”

Social media thinks Orlando Brown is the “sanest” cast member on Zeus Network’s Bad Boys Club Texas.

Brown has a few run-ins with the law that he has to clean up on his road to recovery, but it’s great to see him bounce back after a whirlwind of trauma over the last several years.

In April, Orlando Brown’s name was trending across the internet when Zeus Network revealed that he would be joining the cast of Bad Boys Club Texas. Black Twitter users lit up with excitement and some rushed to subscribe to the streaming service just to see the actor on the drama-filled show.

So far, Brown has been keeping out of trouble. And ironically, some viewers say he is the “sanest” out of all of the crazy cast members.

Check out a few reactions below.

