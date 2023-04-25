MadameNoire Featured Video

Former Disney star Orlando Brown made a buzzworthy debut on the hit Zeus Network show Bad Boys: Texas April 23. And according to Black Twitter, he’s the ONLY reason to watch.

On Sunday, the embattled actor’s name began trending across Twitter after he made his long-awaited appearance in the Natalie Nunn-produced series. Some social media users had a field day over one particular scene where Nunn bailed out the 35-year-old former child star from jail to start filming the show.

Fans couldn’t get enough of Brown’s hilarious interaction with the former Bad Girls Club star or the rest of the cast. On his face, the Proud Family voice actor was the comedy relief and the voice of reason– all in one.

Brown, the former child actor who rose to fame on Disney’s That’s So Raven, is fitting for the show given his troubled past and history with the law. In December, The Proud Family alum was arrested for a domestic violence dispute in Ohio.

According to TMZ, the former Disney star was detained following an argument with his “brother” Matthew. Authorities said Brown charged at Matthew with a broken knife and a hammer after he accused the latter of “raping his wife.” He was charged with domestic violence and imminent physical harm by the threat of force, according to online booking records.

Before the incident, the California native was already in hot water with law enforcement due to a previous domestic violence dispute. In 2016, the Fillmore! actor allegedly struck his ex-girlfriend in the face during an argument that occurred in a police parking lot in Torrance, California. Cops discovered methamphetamine on the star after searching his pockets. He was charged with a misdemeanor on domestic battery in addition to obstruction of justice along with two felonies.

Some social media users are concerned about Orlando Brown’s mental health.

On Twitter, some people expressed their concerns about Brown being on Bad Boys Texas. Social media users questioned whether Zeus and Nunn were using the actor’s mental health struggles to make a “profit” from ratings.

Over the years, Brown has made headlines for his history of drug addiction and mental illness.

In a viral 2018 interview with Dr. Phil, Orlando Brown opened up about his addiction to methamphetamine and alcohol. During his controversial sit-down with the famous TV doctor, the star appeared to be incoherent and even forgot the names of his children when he began discussing his family.

After a short stint in rehab, fans questioned whether Brown had returned to using in August 2022 after he appeared in a Cam Capone News interview. Slurring his speech and talking gibberish, the actor alleged that he had a sexual encounter with Diddy.

Brown looks like he’s in a healthier space now, but only time will tell.

This season on Bad Boys Texas, the former child star will join fellow castmates Jonathan Wright, Relly B, Kerrion Franklin and newcomer Raz-B of B2K.

The men will embark on a road trip from Houston to Dallas to host and perform at a few parties across the Lone Star State. In between, the cast will be put to the test to see if they can all live under one roof without tearing each other to shreds.

Check out the trailer for Bad Boys Texas on Zeus Network below.

