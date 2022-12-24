MadameNoire Featured Video

Troubled “That’s So Raven” star Orlando Brown is back in headlines again. This time, the actor is facing a new charge of domestic violence.

Accoding to TMZ, Brown, 35, was arrested Dec. 22 in Ohio after authorities from the Lima Police Department received a call about a fight involving the former Disney prodigy. Brown was arrested on the spot for misdemeanor domestic violence. An online booking record shows that the actor was charged with “domestic violence – cause belief of imminent physical harm by the threat of force.”

According to the report, it’s unclear who was involved in the dispute and who called to notify authorities, but police believe the Los Angeles native may have been in conflict with a family member or a person living in the home where the argument took place. Brown, who has struggled with drug addiction and mental illness, has been in Ohio over the last month.

This isn’t the first time that the former Proud Family star has been charged with domestic violence. In 2016, Brown allegedly struck his girlfriend in the face during a domestic dispute that occurred in a parking lot in Torrance, CA, NewsOne reported. Coincidentally, the Two of a Kind alum reportedly pulled into a police station parking lot during the dispute.

A bystander flagged down authorities who instantly questioned Brown about the altercation. He refused to get out of the car, which prompted officials to search his vehicle and personal belongings. Cops discovered methamphetamine on him after searching his pockets. Brown was charged with a misdemeanor on domestic battery in addition to obstruction of justice along with two felonies.

At the time, the actor was already in hot water with law enforcement due to charges stemming from a 2012 DUI. More trouble brewed for the star after he failed to appear for a scheduled court date in relation to the domestic dispute. A warrant was later issued for his arrest.

Orlando Brown went to rehab in 2021

In October 2021, fans saw a glimmer of hope for Orlando Brown when he tried to turn his life around. During an interview with The Christian Post, Brown revealed that he had graduated from a faith-based treatment center called Rise Discipleship, “a free 6-month in-patient recovery program for men who struggle with addiction, homelessness, and other life-controlling issues” according to the outlet.

Brown was later filmed at the rehab facility’s fundraising event, where he gave an emotional speech about his recovery process.

“My name is Orlando Brown. You may know me from a little show from back in the day called ‘That’s So Raven,’” he said in the video. “I went through a lot. I experimented with crystal meth, with weed. I didn’t know what I was doing. I was addicted to the internet. All kinds of stuff.”

He added:

“My fiancé told me about this place and when I came it was amazing. I had a blast. These brothers accepted me for who I am.”

Sadly, his sobriety did not last long. In August, fans questioned whether Brown had returned to using after he appeared in a Cam Capone News interview. Slurring his speech and talking gibberish, the actor alleged that he had a sexual encounter with Diddy. He also made similar claims about Nick Cannon, according to E-News.

