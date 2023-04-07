MadameNoire Featured Video

Blac Chyna took to Instagram April 4 to celebrate after she received her doctorate of liberal arts, but some social media users weren’t too quick to congratulate the spiritually awakened model. Internet users strongly believed that the former OnlyFans star’s degree was fake.

The drama started on Tuesday after Chyna, 34, gushed about receiving her doctorate degree from the Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College on Instagram.

The influencer snapped a photo of the prestigious degree in front of a sweet picture of her two adorable children Dream and King Cairo. In the caption, Chyna claimed that she had received the high honor Jan. 17, 2023.

“Doctor Angela Renee White,” she added.

Social media speculates whether Chyna’s degree is real

While some fans were quick to congratulate the Washington D.C. native on her big achievement, a few people questioned whether the degree was actually real.

“This would require working and preforming research at an institution. You don’t find Jesus one day and then you have your doctorate degree. That’s not how this works,” one user scoffed in the comments section.

“A doctorate Suuure,” wrote a second internet detractor. “Where is your published thesis? That’s where the blood, sweat and tears go. Doctoral degrees takes years of hard work and dedication. This is deceiving and intentionally misleading.”

A third user said they had never heard of anyone obtaining their doctorate of liberal arts for a degree in theologian studies.

“True definition The Doctor of Liberal Arts degree (D.L.A.) is a professional artistic doctorate in the field of the Liberal Arts, including architecture, dance, music, theater and visual arts. This is shameful at this point.”

The Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College is a home study and on-campus bible institution that specializes in education for working pastors and church members, according to the institution’s website. Attendees can enroll at the college to receive a certificate in a range of different subjects such as Biblical Counseling and Pastoral Ministry.

Judging by the website, it looks like Chyna may have opted for her doctorate in Biblical studies. The college claims to offer a robust program that helps students to obtain their ministry license and certification in several evangelical practices.

A few users questioned how Chyna was able to receive her doctorate so fast, given how intense Ph.D courses can be.

It’s unclear how long it takes to complete a doctorate program at the institution. Typically, it can take students around four to six years to get their Ph.D, Coursera notes.

Is Blac Chyna’s doctorate real?

Here’s the strange part. The Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College isn’t accredited with the U.S. Department of Education or the Council on Higher Education Accreditation. It is accredited with Transworld Accrediting Commission (TAC), an organization that certifies evangelical institutions based on the merit of a school’s Biblical Doctrine.

TAC has a pretty bad rep. It’s been dubbed a “fake college accreditation agency” by Get Education. Colleges claiming “accreditation” by TAC are not valid providers of online degrees. Students in the past have been warned to proceed with caution when interacting with the organization.

Chyna paid a whopping $10,000 for her doctorate program at the Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College, so hopefully all of that money doesn’t go to waste. In order to receive a doctoral degree from the theological institution, a student must provide their high school or college transcripts, a recommendation letter from their pastor and pay the program’s tuition in full.

It’s unclear whether Chyna got her master’s or bachelor’s before the program. But whatever the case, we’re happy to see her making another big step along her spiritual transformation journey. And fans have been swooning over the model’s dramatic 180, too!

The big news comes just weeks after the star made the bold decision to remove her demonic tattoo and butt implants. In 2022, the Blac Chyna Closet CEO was baptized.

RELATED CONTENT: Angela White, Formerly Known As Blac Chyna, Gets Rid Of Tattoos