Blac Chyna is taking her body makeover to the next level. Over the weekend, the former reality TV star traveled to a laser specialist in Vegas to have some of her tattoos removed. In order to complete her “healing journey,” the retired OnlyFans model said she was particularly excited about having her demonic Baphomet tattoo lasered off of her left hip.

“I am releasing all negative energy that is holding me back,” the aspiring rapper captioned one of the two videos she shared documenting the process.

“It gots to come off. You know what I mean? I’m about to have no mark of the beast – anything like that,” the 34-year-old told fans as she and her two children Dream and King packed up her belongings for the trip to Vegas. “When I first got the tattoo, that is not what it meant to me. Regardless of what it is, I just don’t want anything negative or demonic on my body anymore.”

Blac Chyna had two other tattoos removed

In a second video, the mother two of shared before, during and after photos of her laser session at the Vegas based facility Clear Out Ink. In addition to having her Satanic Baphomet removed, the Blac Chyna Closet CEO also said goodbye to two smaller pieces located on the back of her shin. According to the Daily Mail, one of the tattoos said “Stevenson,” an ode to Tyga’s last name. Chyna shares 10-year-old King with the rapper.

Earlier this month, the former E! network star kicked off her body makeover by removing her face fillers and butt and breast implants. Chyna said she wanted to undergo the procedure in order to take her career to the “next level.”

The decision was partly inspired by her baptism in May 2022. During an interview with the Daily Mail, the influencer, who now goes by Angela White, said she came to the realization that having her body enhancements and her “degrading” OnlyFans account was not “what God wanted” her to do.

What do you think of Blac Chyna’s body transformation process?

