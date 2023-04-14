MadameNoire Featured Video

Nick Cannon embarrassed the hell out of himself during his recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

When asked to name all 12 of his children, the celebrity maker forgot to mention his daughter Onyx Ice Cole, whom he shares with model LaNisha Cole.

At first, Cannon seemed confident as he began to run down the list of his big brood to Stern.

“Moroccan and Monroe, which we call Roc and Roe,” the 42-year-old star began, starting with the 11-year-old twins he shares with award-winning singer Mariah Carey.

After mentioning his son and daughter, Golden, 6, and Powerful, 2, whom he shares with Brittney Bell, the Nickelodeon alum added twins Zion and Zillion, 1, with DJ Abby De La Rosa, and his late son, Zen, with model Alyssa Scott.

“And then from there, Legendary Love,” the Wild ‘N Out host continued on, naming his and Bre Tiesi’s 9-month-old son. “Then there’s Rise,” the star added of his third child with Bell.

But Howard Stern quickly interrupted to tell Cannon that he was “wrong” and had “missed” one of his beautiful children. The Power 106 radio host tried to spot the blunder right before Stern pointed out that the actor missed his daughter Onyx.

“Ah, no!” The Masked Singer alum, 42, replied. “You know, I did. You threw me off because I was going in order!”

“Poor Onyx,” Stern joked. The father of 12 admitted that he would probably get in “trouble” due to the omission.

LaNisha Cole responds to Nick Cannon’s fail

But on Instagram, Cole seemed to handle the embarrassing moment in stride. After the cringey clip went viral, the former Price Is Right model took to her Instagram Stories to share her thoughts about raising Cannon’s child in the public eye.

“It’s not normal to have your life play out in front of an audience, but this is the age we live in,” she wrote.

The mother of one went on to talk about the “curves, peaks and valleys” of motherhood. She also offered a word of advice to moms who may be going through challenging times.

“Sometimes we make wrong turns or run into dead ends. Simply correct course and get back on your forward-moving path. I pray every day for strength, guidance and peace, ” Cole, 41, added.

“Regardless of where I’m at on my path I know that God’s got me. And I’ve got Onyx. To all the Moms out there… take care of your heart with the same love and patience you have for your babies. It’s not always easy but we were built for this.”

Nick Cannon welcomed Onyx Ice Cole in 2022.

In September 2022, Nick Cannon welcomed his daughter Onyx with LaNisha Cole, telling fans on Instagram that he had “the privilege of hosting an angel here on earth. “

“I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities. In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension,” the proud father added.

Cannon also gushed about the first-time mom, calling Cole “one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls.”

Black Twitter called out the father of 12

Black Twitter has been bashing the daytime talk show host ever since his embarrassing blunder hit the internet. Some users were grossed out by the weird moment.

Judging by this clip below, it doesn’t sound like Cannon has any plans to stop procreating. Later on in the interview, when Howard Stern asked the celeb if he would be willing to have more children in the future, the California native said he would be more than open to the idea. And he thinks pop star Taylor Swift would make a great addition to his army of baby mamas. Don’t believe us? Listen to the clip below.

When will it ever stop, Nick?!

