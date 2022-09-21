MadameNoire Featured Video

Former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole is happy she protected her peace by keeping her pregnancy off social media while carrying Nick Cannon’s ninth child. The co-parents recently shared on social media that they welcomed a baby girl on Sept. 14.

As seen via The Shade Room’s repost of some thoughts Cole shared online, the new mother expressed that posting her professional work on social media was more “important” than offering the public details on her pregnancy.

“Grateful that I got to enjoy a peaceful pregnancy. I took plenty of pics and videos throughout the past 9 months… but everything doesn’t have to be posted online,” Cole wrote.

She added at the post’s end, “Nick is an amazing father. And it’s not necessary to post every move we’ve made online.”

Nick Cannon Welcomes His 9th Child

Cannon also took to Instagram to publicly welcome him and Cole’s baby bundle of joy.

“Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON…” the host captioned under a black and white photo of himself, Cole and the baby. “Once again today I am in awe of the Devine Feminine!”

“I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities. In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension. We all learn so much from these Angels we call children…”

“@MissLanishaCole is one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I’ve ever witnessed, and only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood. Please give her that,” Cannon added protectively elsewhere in the post. “She is so loving and pure-hearted.”

Read Cannon’s post in its entirety below.

