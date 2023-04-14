MadameNoire Featured Video

SZA’s newly expanded SOS tour dates will bring the songstress’s stage presence to Europe and back to many major U.S. cities.

Throughout June, the “Snooze” singer will spread her SOS magic across nine European cities, including London, Dublin, Berlin, Paris and Amsterdam. British singer-songwriter RAYE will join the tour for all but one of SZA’s European dates.

After returning to the States, the TDE artist will do an East Coast leg of her tour in late September, hitting Miami, Tampa, Nashville, Baltimore and Boston.

The tour will conclude with steady shows throughout October. The Grammy-winner, born Solána Imani Rowe, will take her talents from the North East to Canada, then the Midwest to the Southwest.

SZA’s SOS tour is her first arena tour.

The SOS tour’s extension adds to the singer’s list of wins in recent months. The initial star-studded run included many celebrities who did surprise performances or sang SZA’s lyrics from the crowd. Big names who performed on the SOS stage were Lizzo, Cardi B and Pheobe Bridgers. The tour attendees included Savannah James, Adele, Jennifer Lopez, Lori Harvey, Damson Idris, Kim Kardashian, Justin Timberlake and Justin Bieber.

Since the release of her second studio album, SOS, in December 2022, the 23-song project has remained a heavy hitter on the charts. Billboard honored the singer in February as its 2023 Woman of the Year. That month, SOS achieved ten consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Since its release, the album also spent 16 straight weeks at the top of the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

In late March, SZA flaunted her curves in SKIMS’ latest campaign for the brand’s “Fits Everybody” collection.

SOS‘s smash hit single “Kill Bill” made history April 10. Billboard reported that the track broke the record for the most weeks at No. 1 by a lead female artist in the list’s nearly 65-year history. With over 16 weeks in the top spot, “Kill Bill” passed Mary J. Blige’s success with the song “Be Without You,” which held 15 weeks at No. 1 on the chart in 2006.

Score your tickets for the SOS tour’s new dates via SZASOS.com.

