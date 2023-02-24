MadameNoire Featured Video

SZA’s R&B peers are giving the singer her flowers after Billboard named the SOS artist 2023’s Woman of the Year. The singer highlighted several women in the music industry who she admires in her latest editorial, highlighting her musical achievement.

SZA name-dropped Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and her close friend Lizzo as women she thinks highly of in the music business. Other artists the TDE heavyweight is inspired by are Kehlani, Starrah, Nija and Love Records signee Jozzy.

“I love Chlöe Bailey and her commitment to perfection — I feel like she’s going to be a legend,” SZA told Billboard.

The “Have Mercy” singer reciprocated SZA’s compliment in her reply. On Feb. 22, Chlöe tweeted, “Love you always @sza, the feeling is mutual 💕💕💕.”

“I declare 2023 the year of SZA. But SZA has been Woman Of The Year for me for at least a decade,” Lizzo praised. “I’m always such a fan of her music, a fan of her artistry, but I really love her as a friend. Solána Imani Rowe, you will always be ‘the one.'”

SZA 2023 Woman of the Year

SZA’s album SOS has spent nine weeks on the Billboard 200 chart — with seven of those weeks consecutively spent at No. 1. The achievement comes during the singer’s first arena tour and as she prepares to release a deluxe version of the album.

“Kill Bill,” one of the project’s biggest hits, has spent ten weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100 and reached the No. 2 spot. SZA shared in her Billboard feature that the song’s success was unexpected, especially considering how easy it was to make.

“It’s always a song that I don’t give a f–k about that’s just super easy, not the sh*t that I put so much heart and energy into,” she said about which songs usually blow up. “‘Kill Bill’ was super easy — one take, one night.”

