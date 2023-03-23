MadameNoire Featured Video

SZA is the latest star to pose for Kim Kardashian’s size-inclusive shapewear brand SKIMS. According to Variety, the “Kill Bill” singer recently posed for the company in honor of their “Fits Everybody” collection.

On March 22, the New Jersey native lit up the internet when she shared four steamy photos from the campaign shoot on her Instagram page.

In one photo, the star, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, showed off her bodacious curves in a brown bandeaux top and a matching panty set. Another picture captured the “Love Galore” artist rocking a curve-hugging black bodysuit with her curly tresses on full display.

Across social media, fans and celebs praised the star for how good she looked in the campaign.

“STUNNING WOW,” wrote fellow singer Chlöe Bailey on Instagram.

“Omg SZA looks good in skims,” one Twitter user commented.

RELATED CONTENT: SZA Has ‘5 Or 6’ Songs With Lizzo And We Want Them Out Now

In a statement, the Grammy award-winner said she was “excited” to pose for “SKIMS’ latest release” and to be aligned “with a brand that strives to make women feel both comfortable and sexy,” Variety noted.

As for why SZA made sense for the “Fits Everybody” collection, Kardashian, 42, said she was enamored by the 32-year-old singer’s “honesty, confidence, and dynamic energy.”

“She’s truly the woman of the moment, and I’m so honored for her to be featured in Skims’ latest campaign,” the reality TV star and entrepreneur added.

SZA wows fans during the last stop of her tour in Los Angeles

After she broke the internet with her sizzling campaign pictures, the “Blind” crooner hit the stage for the final stop of her U.S. arena tour in Los Angeles. According to Billboard, SZA performed to a packed crowd at The Forum on Wednesday night. Attendees included Justin Bieber, Adele and Kylie Jenner.

On Twitter, one concertgoer shared stunning video footage of the singer sailing across the arena in a wooden boat as she performed.

Another video captured Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey and Kylie Jenner jamming out to the concert.

SZA is winning right now!