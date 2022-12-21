MadameNoire Featured Video

SOS has been crowned SZA’s first number one album. Fans waited impatiently for five years for her follow-up to CTRL and her sophomore effort is now one of the biggest albums of this year. According to Billboard, SOS sold 318,000 equivalent album units and 309,500 SEA units which equals 404.58 million on-demand official streams.

SZA, born Solána Imani Rowe, recently said that she didn’t think her fans would love this album the way they do. “I never thought in a million years that people would like it,” she told Rolling Stone Music Now podcast.

“My dad’s visiting right now, with my mom. Everybody came down to make sure I didn’t lose my mind if the album went bad once it came out. And now we’re just hanging out, ’cause it didn’t go badly!”

The “I Hate U” singer went on to share how she told her label that she didn’t mind delaying the project once more.

“It happened probably just a few times, like maybe up until the last week, when I texted [my label] and was like, ‘We don’t have to put this out. We could just pull out and move it to January. We can just let this go.'”

If SOS Flopped, SZA Was Going To Go Ghost

She was prepared for the album to flop and prepared an escape out of the public eye. Now that the album is a success, her anxiety has kicked up a bit.

“And then part of me was just like, I just wanna get it over with. I wanna meet my own fate. If n***** hate it, then great. I can never do music again. And I told my engineer, we’ll move to India, and we’ll live on an ashram, and we’ll take a vow of silence, and that’s it… And it is also really scary that it didn’t go that way because I’m like, now what do I do? And what does this actually mean and when do the tides turn? When does everyone decide that they hate me again or that this sucks?”

SOS topped other R&B albums this year with the most first-week streams this year.

RELATED CONTENT: SZA Explains Why Her Album Hasn’t Been Released Yet