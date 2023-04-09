MadameNoire Featured Video

Prosecutors denied Tory Lanez’s request for a new trial in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case.

The news comes less than two weeks after the rapper officially filed a motion to appeal his guilty verdict. On April 6, a 16-page document obtained by XXL, prosecutors cited the filing lacked substance and evidence in the case was “overwhelming” with “multiple eyewitnesses identifying Lanez as the shooter” and the Canadian artist’s own damning apology to Megan.

The motion to appeal states that “the defendant (Tory) has failed to demonstrate any error by the trial court in support of its motion for a new trial.”

In March, Lanez’s attorneys, Joe Baez and Matthew Barhoma, said prosecutors showed a photo of Lanez’s firearm tattoo on his chest. They claimed the image hurt their client’s testimony and painted him as “a gun-wielding career criminal.”

Lanez, 30, is set to be sentenced on April 10 after jurors returned a guilty verdict in the lengthy trial. The “Broken Leg” recording artist faces a maximum potential sentence of 22 years and eight months in state prison.

On December 23, 2022, a judge convicted Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, of several firearm felonies, including gross negligence and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in connection with the shooting.

Neither Megan Thee Stallion nor Lanez publicly acknowledged the trial since the guilty verdict was handed down.

