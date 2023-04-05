Listen—and hear me clear: Black women are the shit. Sit with that. Let it marinate.

Society will have us thinking otherwise, that our achievements are nothing; that our station in life is at the bottom of the totem pole or perpetually beneath someone’s foot—that we ain’t shit.

I beg to differ and you should, too.

Despite how the world might shade us, Black women show up, show out and get shit done—for ourselves and the greater good. Our feats are nothing to sneeze at and cannot be overstated. And whether it’s in the home or in the boardroom, we continue to upset mainstream narratives and crack glass ceilings. Long before Sheryl Sandburg told women to lean in, Black women already had our own call to action to “Lean With It, Rock With It.”

Culturally and economically, Black women are known for making something out of nothing; dollar out of 15 cent.

This notion is proven statistically: Women overall earn 77 cents for every dollar paid to men. However, according to The National Partnership for Women & Families, Black women are still paid “64 cents for every dollar paid to white, non-Hispanic men,” and we have several isms to thank for those disparities. Black women still go for theirs—and get it. We are earning more college degrees. Stanford University reported that Black women make up two-thirds of the African American college undergraduate demographic. Too, sixty-one percent of Black women are becoming business owners at a higher rate than their white male and female counterparts, despite having much access to venture capital to fund their entrepreneurial efforts.

Black women understand how important it is to take up space and do so by any means necessary.

Ask Angel Reese, who helped secure LSU’s first NCAA championship title; Megan Thee Stallion, who stands in the face of adversity, pushes through and looks damn good doing it; Rihanna, who gives zero fucks about what folks think about how and with whom she should live her life.

In honor of Black Women’s History Month, MADAMENOIRE presents Women To Know: Tech Titans, a collaborative initiative with Hello Beautiful, where we highlight and salute eight extraordinary women who have made a significant impact in the white, male-dominated spaces of the tech industry.

Through a series of interviews and round table discussion, we learn about how they have navigated the tech terrain, overcome the obstacles and losses to secure both historical and major wins. Ready yourselves to be inspired by the personal and professional journeys of Bozoma St. John, Kimberly Bryant, Carrie Bernans, Angel Rich, Kelsey Davis, Michelle James, Rachel Spivey and Mattie Reynolds.

Two Cups. Toast up to the game …

With Love,

Ida Harris, Managing Editor

