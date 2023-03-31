MadameNoire Featured Video

Houston baseball fans and the internet got a taste of some real hot girl shit on opening day at Minute Maid Park when Megan Thee Stallion tossed out the starting season’s ceremonial Opening Day pitch.

On March 30, the 28-year-old bombshell sauntered and bopped out onto the field, donning a fitted Houston Astros jersey that was tied in a knot above her belly button, a pair of Nike Air Force 1 Lows and tight white jeans that hugged every inch of her bottom.

Even the city’s newspaper, The Houston Chronicle, went up for the hometown talent’s pitch.

“Megan Thee Stallion threw out the first pitch for the Astros’ season opener,” it wrote on its official Twitter account.

Megan Thee Stallion threw out the first pitch for the Astros’ season opener 🤩 pic.twitter.com/kDnnjl5AsV — Chron (@chron) <ahref=”https://twitter.com/chron/status/1641584858999685121?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>March 30, 2023

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The self-proclaimed “hot girl” prepped by getting her pitcher’s stance together and even joked with the mascot before she fired off the Opening Day throw. Fans cheered the “Savage” rapper on as she tossed the ball. Though the throw was wider than her hips, Megan flashed a mega-watt smile– as while Infielder David Hensley left the Astro’s catcher’s box to give the Houston native a hug.

Black Twitter couldn’t have cared less about Megan’s baseball acumen. Users on the social media site had all eyes on the goddess. Reactions ranged from lustful to pure admiration because the “Big Ole Freak” femcee was indeed fine as wine on the Minute Maid Park field.

I don’t care what nobody says, Megan Thee Stallion did a fantastic job throwing out the first pitch for the Houston Astros. pic.twitter.com/kVqAubKrLh — V̷a̷t̷o̷r̷ (@Vator_H_Town) March 30, 2023

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

TO WHOMEVER IN THE @astros organization is responsible for sending the invite for Megan Thee Stallion, we all just wanna say THANK YEW https://t.co/ssMqy99ecB — Sassington, M.D. (@MissSassbox) March 30, 2023

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Megan Thee Stallion at the Houston Astros Game🖤she look gawd😍 pic.twitter.com/a0U4AgnM1l — theequeenstallion1👑\Fan Account (@queen_stallion1) March 30, 2023

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Astros catcher when he was hugging Megan thee stallion pic.twitter.com/lS2hSfJNw8 — IG|@memez_supplier🛸 (@Memez_supplier) March 31, 2023

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Good form by Megan Thee Stallion on her First Pitch. #Astros pic.twitter.com/tY3hlXPMFK — Chad Washington (@ChadDWashington) March 30, 2023

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Today the Astros got to step on the same field as Megan thee Stallion and you really got to love that for them. — Timetadatodie (@Timetadatodie) March 31, 2023

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Me when I saw Megan Thee Stallion throwing out the first pitch at the Astros game pic.twitter.com/ZlyCvKRSuT — John Reidy’s Take Machine (@JohnReidy303) March 31, 2023

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Even Megan knew she was a baddie.

Megan Thee Stallion at the Houston Astros Game🔥pic.twitter.com/Ul6lHncIB0 — theequeenstallion1👑\Fan Account (@queen_stallion1) March 30, 2023

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Grammy-winning rapper’s good looks couldn’t help the Astros. The 2022 World Series champions lost to the Chicago White Sox, 3-2.