Houston baseball fans and the internet got a taste of some real hot girl shit on opening day at Minute Maid Park when Megan Thee Stallion tossed out the starting season’s ceremonial Opening Day pitch. 

On March 30, the 28-year-old bombshell sauntered and bopped out onto the field, donning a fitted Houston Astros jersey that was tied in a knot above her belly button, a pair of Nike Air Force 1 Lows and tight white jeans that hugged every inch of her bottom.

Even the city’s newspaper, The Houston Chronicle, went up for the hometown talent’s pitch.

“Megan Thee Stallion threw out the first pitch for the Astros’ season opener,” it wrote on its official Twitter account.

The self-proclaimed “hot girl” prepped by getting her pitcher’s stance together and even joked with the mascot before she fired off the Opening Day throw. Fans cheered the “Savage” rapper on as she tossed the ball. Though the throw was wider than her hips, Megan flashed a mega-watt smile– as while Infielder David Hensley left the Astro’s catcher’s box to give the Houston native a hug.

Black Twitter couldn’t have cared less about Megan’s baseball acumen. Users on the social media site had all eyes on the goddess. Reactions ranged from lustful to pure admiration because the “Big Ole Freak” femcee was indeed fine as wine on the Minute Maid Park field.

 

Even Megan knew she was a baddie.

The Grammy-winning rapper’s good looks couldn’t help the Astros. The 2022 World Series champions lost to the Chicago White Sox, 3-2.

