Mo’Nique made a big confession on her new Netflix comedy special My Name Is Mo’Nique. The comedian and actress left the audience stunned when she opened up about being bisexual.

As tears streamed down her face, the Precious star spoke candidly about the moment she revealed her desire to be intimate with other women to her husband and manager, Sidney Hicks.

“I said daddy. I want to be with another woman sexually. And he looked at me, so beautifully and so patient and so loving, and he said, ‘bitch, me too!'” the Baltimore bred star quipped as the audience burst into laughter.

According to The Shade Room, after dropping the bomb about her sexuality, Mo’Nique said she was hesitant about sharing the information because she feared she would disappoint her family, particularly her grandmother. Growing up, the comedian had an aunt who the family dubbed Uncle Tina. Her grandmother wasn’t so nice to her aunt due to her sexual orientation.

Ultimately, after she and her husband spoke candidly about her feelings for other women, she decided to keep her desire a “fantasy.”

Social media reacts to Mo’Nique being bisexual

Fans across social media lit up with mixed commentary after the 55-year-old star’s Netflix comedy aired April 4. Some people applauded the star for being vulnerable about her sexuality.

On the other hand, a few social media users thought she should have kept her “secret” behind closed doors.

My Name Is Mo’Nique comes four years after the Oscar Award-winning actress sued Netflix for discrimination in 2018. In the suit, the Queens of Comedy alum accused the streaming giant of making a low-ball offer for a potential comedy special.

In 2017, Netflix offered Mo’Nique $500,000 to do a special, but she argued that comedians like Amy Schumer, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, were paid millions for their specials. The Parkers star claimed that the offer was discriminatory and accused the popular streaming site of systematically underpaying Black women.

In 2022, both parties agreed to dismiss the suit, but the terms of the deal were not disclosed.

