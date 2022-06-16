MadameNoire Featured Video

Mo’Nique has reportedly come to a settlement with Netflix after more than five years of litigation with the streaming giant.

If you’re new to the drama, back in 2017, the controversial comedian filed a discrimination lawsuit against the company, alleging that they lowballed her for a comedy special.

On June 14, both parties mutually agreed to dismiss the suit, however, the settlement amount was not disclosed.

According to the “Queens of Comedy” star’s suit, Netflix approached her to do a special in 2017 when they were rapidly releasing stand-up comedy content on the platform, but negotiations fell flat after the Oscar-award-winning actress did not agree with their initial offer of $500,000 for a one-hour show.

Under the terms of the deal, Netflix would have had complete control over the comedian’s special including copyright ownership and all of the audio-only rights.

Mo’Nique claimed the offer was discriminatory and accused the popular streaming site of systematically underpaying Black women, noting how comedians like Amy Schumer and Dave Chappelle were able to receive millions of dollars for their stand-up specials in the past. Schumer reportedly signed an $11 million deal with Netflix for her 2017 stand-up comedy special, “The Leather Special.” Page Six notes that in 2016, Dave Chappelle was paid a whopping $60 million to produce four specials with the streaming titan.

“Once Mo’Nique engaged in protected conduct by protesting the discriminatory offer, Netflix shut down any further negotiations and refused to negotiate in good faith consistent with its standard practices,” the suit read, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Following failed negotiations, Mo’Nique spoke publicly about the botched offer, calling for fans to boycott Netflix.

“I couldn’t accept that low offer because if I did … I couldn’t sleep at night,” the Precious star told Sway in the Morning in January 2018. “If I accepted $500,000, what does Tiffany Haddish have coming? If I accept that, what does the Black female comedian have coming? Because what they’ll say is, ‘Mo’Nique accepted this and she’s got that.’ So what do they have coming?”

At the time, Netflix claimed that the offer was “fair.”

