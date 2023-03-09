MadameNoire Featured Video

Mo’Nique reevaluated her open marriage after experiencing growth with her husband, Sidney Hicks.

Ahead of the premiere of her long-awaited Netflix special, the talented comedienne and actress shared that she and her husband have been inseparable since their first kiss. When The Reading actress spoke with The Hollywood Reporter, she described Hicks as “the best manager that I’ve ever had.”

Mo’Nique shared that she “grew out of” wanting to continue being in an open marriage when she saw how Hicks cared for her during a rough season. “Life began to happen,” she explained. “I began to see a strength I had never seen before. He loved me at my worst. I didn’t want to sacrifice that just for a lay. So I grew out of that.”

Mo’Nique And Her Husband Sidney Hicks

Mo’Nique and Hicks tied the knot in 2006 and share 17-year-old twin sons. The couple has candidly discussed their unique union in interviews and on their podcast, Mo’Nique & Sidney’s Open Relationship.

Mo’Nique first shared that she was in an open relationship in 2006. In a podcast episode, the comedienne reflected on the public’s opinion about the news. She said, “When I tell you back then people lost their minds…”

The Oscar winner also shared that having an open marriage was her idea — although the couple’s definition of “open” has changed over time. “When we first had the conversation, it was because I was still in the mindset of ‘I’m an entertainer, I’m a performer, and I want to have it all'” Mo’Nique told US Weekly in 2016.

“So I said, ‘I want to have an open marriage.’… It was just being able to sit down and have that dialogue to say, ‘Hey, let’s always make sure we’re open and honest.'”

