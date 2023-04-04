MadameNoire Featured Video

Instagram users are concerned about the spiritual well-being of Blac Chyna’s mother, Tokyo Toni. On April 2, the 51-year-old matriarch took to Instagram with a startling video that captured her hurling insults at her famous daughter.

“Ang, you can fuck with me if you want bitch,” Toni said, calling Chyna by her real name, Angela White. “I’m talking to my daughter right now. You fucking slut bucket. You’re a weirdo. You’re a fucking weirdo.”

“You’re going to stay a weirdo. You’ve always been a fucking weirdo. I’ve always tried to protect your jealous ass. You don’t want nobody to get above you…That’s why you don’t take care of anybody. In that order.”

It’s unclear where Toni’s tension with the 34-year-old influencer stems from. But after she hit publish on the post, social media users were quick to call the toxic mother out for spewing hatred toward Chyna.

“Wow I would never, ever talk about my child that way. SMH,” one user wrote in the comments section.

“NOT ”SL*T BUCKET.” I THANK GOD FOR MY MOTHER EVERYDAY…SHE WOULD NEVA,” another person chimed in.

Some people urged for Toni to support the mother of two amid her spiritual journey. In March, Blac Chyna made the bold decision to remove her face fillers and undergo a breast and butt reduction to “heal.”

The star claimed she was stepping into a new season of growth.

“You need healing, you need a therapist to heal your childhood traumas. You need God in your soul,” another concerned user advised Toni. “You are her mother not her enemy. I as a mother of a soon to be 35 year old would never. And of course as mothers we tend to have our ups and downs with our children. But what you do to her in the public eye is horrible just plain horrific. She’s healing and you need the same!”

The toxic mother has talked down on Blac Chyna previously.

Shortly after the former OnlyFans model embarked on her body makeover journey, Toni took to her Instagram account to throw shade at her daughter.

“’Blac Chyna, this is so sweet [that] you’re taking your butt shots out yo face!’ Bitch… what? Really? ‘Oh, we so proud of her to do that!’”

The Zeus Network star ended her video calling all of Chyna’s supporters “clowns.”

Blac Chyna opened up about her complicated relationship with her mother on The Jason Lee Show in March

During her appearance on The Jason Lee Show in early March, Chyna said that she still loved her mother, despite their damaged relationship. But the Washington D.C. native has chosen to love her mom from afar.

“I feel like we’ve tried to work out things and whatnot. Only thing I can do as a daughter is honestly just love her cause she’s still my mom at the very end of the day,” the star shared. “And I still love her to now, even sitting right here now. And I don’t take things so much to the heart because you just never know what the next person is going through.”

The aspiring musician added, “I just pray for her, I see it. It’s very hurtful. But I don’t take it to heart. I just pray about it and I give it to God and I just wash my hands with it. And then with that, I just basically take all of that and remember that I have two kids and that they’re going to have a happy beautiful life and a mom that’s there and just everything else underneath the sun. But I love Toni.”

Watch the clip below.

