Blac Chyna recently went under the knife for breast and butt reduction surgery. In an Instagram video posted to her account March 13, the mother of two claimed she needed the procedure in order to take her career and life to the “next level,” according to Page Six.

Despite previous speculation, the former reality TV star told fans that she never had a Brazilian butt lift (BBL) to achieve her bodacious frame. Instead, the model and influencer opted for silicone injections or “a– shots” to plump up her derriere. Chyna said she regretted getting the shots when she was 19 years old because of the severe health complications associated with the procedure.

“I just want all the ladies out there to know, do not get silicone shots because you can get sick, you can die, have complications and all this other crazy stuff,” the 34-year-old star warned her fanbase.

After the surgery, the former OnlyFans influencer posted a second video detailing her recovery process. She said it took medical staff nearly nine hours to remove her butt injections.

“Whatever that silicone mass, whatever that was that was in my buttocks, it kept clogging the machine,” Chyna revealed.

In a third video, Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, shared that she began the first round of her surgeries March 9. This will mark the fifth time she’s opted for breast augmentation. In order to elevate to her higher self, the Blac Chyna Closet CEO shared that she even went so far as to “retire” her “long sharp nails” because she’s “stepping into a different way.”

More stars are speaking out about the dangers of butt injections and other cosmetic procedures

Cosmetic procedures like silicon injections and BBLs have become increasingly popular over the last decade due to the celebrity world’s infatuation with big butts, breasts and voluptuous hips. But more stars are coming out about the dangerous health complications that can occur from going under the knife for body enhancements. In December 2022, Cardi B spoke openly about the painful process of removing her biopolymers, which are gel-like implants that can be injected into the buttocks for a plumper appearance.

During an interview on Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast in October 2022, New York rapper DreamDoll said she underwent four reconstructive surgeries to fix her botched silicone butt injections.

“It hurts, pain, not wanting a big butt anymore,” DreamDoll shared during her appearance. “I got four reductions already. It’s levels to this reducing sh*t so I’m just like — it’s way harder to take [the silicone] out [than to put it in].”

“People be like, ‘Oh it looks like she didn’t take anything out,’ — B–ch I took this sh-t out four times, you’re not about to make me keep putting anesthesia in my body to please y’all a–es, f–k that,” the rapper added.

Bad butt shots can cause terrible and life-threatening side effects including infection, blood clots and even nerve damage, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Chyna’s big decision comes just days after she announced that she would be deactivating her OnlyFans account for the sake of her two children, 10-year-old son King Cairo and 6-year-old daughter Dream.

“I’m just changing everything about me,” The Black Hamptons star said during a recent interview on The Jason Lee Show.

“All that stuff is a dead end and I know that I’m way — I’m worth way more than that. I feel like I have bigger fish to fry, and at the time, I had so many things in lawsuits. It’s like, ‘wow,’ but yeah, I’m good. Shout out to the people that do still have their OnlyFans and stuff like that. Get your money, don’t let the money make you.”

