Da Brat and her wife Jesseca Dupart are expecting a baby boy. On March 26, the pregnant Funkdafied rapper and the beauty entrepreneur threw a pink and blue themed baby bash to celebrate the gender reveal of their forthcoming bundle of joy.
Video footage from the event captured Da Brat and Dupart wearing pink and blue outfits as they anxiously waited to learn of their baby’s gender.
RELATED CONTENT: ‘Everything’ Makes Da Brat Cry Now That She’s Pregnant With Her And Jesseca Harris-Dupart’s 1st Child
Moments before the the big reveal, the rapper and her wifey watched a big countdown screen surrounded by family and friends. When the clock was complete, the screen lit up with the phrase “It’s a boy,” as blue confetti burst into the air.
Family and friends cheered Da Brat and Dupart on as they laughed and cried tears of joy.
In February, the former So So Def artist announced her pregnancy with Dupart in an exclusive maternity shoot with PEOPLE. During an interview with the outlet, Da Brat opened up about her first time motherhood journey, noting how she never thought she would have children.
RELATED CONTENT: Da Brat And Jesseca Dupart Open About The Woes Of In-Vitro Fertilization
-
She Tried It: Inahsi Naturals Aloe Hibiscus Leave-In Conditioner & Detangler
-
Kim Kardashian Lands Olympic Partnership Deal, Shapewear Line To Be Worn By Team USA Athletes
-
She Tried It: Ivy Park Drip 2 and 2.2 Black Pack
-
Prioritize Your Skincare With These Tips For Melanin-Rich Complexions
-
Burt’s Bees Skincare Works Harder, Not Harsher
-
Pillow Talk Relationships: How to navigate complex and uncomfortable conversations
-
Real Talk About Inflammatory Bowel Disease: Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis in the Black community
-
My Husband And I Attempted To Have A Creative Date Night At Home -Without A Babysitter - Here's How It Went