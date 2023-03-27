MadameNoire Featured Video

Da Brat and her wife Jesseca Dupart are expecting a baby boy. On March 26, the pregnant Funkdafied rapper and the beauty entrepreneur threw a pink and blue themed baby bash to celebrate the gender reveal of their forthcoming bundle of joy.

Video footage from the event captured Da Brat and Dupart wearing pink and blue outfits as they anxiously waited to learn of their baby’s gender.

Moments before the the big reveal, the rapper and her wifey watched a big countdown screen surrounded by family and friends. When the clock was complete, the screen lit up with the phrase “It’s a boy,” as blue confetti burst into the air.

Family and friends cheered Da Brat and Dupart on as they laughed and cried tears of joy.

In February, the former So So Def artist announced her pregnancy with Dupart in an exclusive maternity shoot with PEOPLE. During an interview with the outlet, Da Brat opened up about her first time motherhood journey, noting how she never thought she would have children.

“I never thought I was going to have kids. I just thought it wasn’t in the cards for me,” the Chicago native said. “I’ve had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn’t get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn’t going to happen for me.” That is, until she met and fell for Dupart. “I started looking at life so differently,” the “Ghetto Love” hitmaker continued. “I was like, I want a little me with you. Something special from the both of us that we can share and raise and love unconditionally.” The big news comes just one year after the couple experienced a miscarriage.

