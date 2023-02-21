MadameNoire Featured Video

Da Brat is pregnant with her and her wife Jesseca Harris-Dupart’s first child together!

The rapper shared her pregnancy news on social media Feb. 21 with photos of herself and her burgeoning baby bump. Brat joked about the dichotomy of her “gangster-inspired pregnancy photoshoot” in a recent interview with PEOPLE. The rapper assumed people would be “shocked” about her pregnancy due to her tough persona in the rap game.

“I never thought I was going to have kids,” she explained. “I just thought it wasn’t in the cards for me. I’ve had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn’t get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn’t going to happen for me.”

Now the Funkafied performer embraces being in her second trimester. Brat says she’s “excited,” although constantly tired throughout her pregnancy. While she has no cravings or nausea, the rapper said pregnancy has unlocked a whole new emotional side to her. “Everything makes me cry. If someone wins American Idol, I cry. I’m like, I’m tougher than that!”

Da Brat’s Pregnancy

Brat credited a boutique fertility center in the Metro Atlanta area called HopeFertility with helping her conceive. Her pregnancy announcement follows her and Harris-Dupart’s regular updates throughout their difficult path to pregnancy. Motherhood is making another round for Kaleidoscope Hair Products CEO, Harris-Dupart, who has three children from previous relationships. The beauty brand founder opened up last summer about her hospitalization due to complications from the in vitro fertilization process while trying to conceive with Brat.

Facing her own medical woes, Brat had surgery to remove fibroids and polyps before undergoing an embryo transfer — which she ultimately miscarried.

“I had never been so excited about something that I didn’t even know I wanted,” Brat told PEOPLE. “I fell in love with the idea, and then it was all snatched away from me.”

“BLESSINGS all 2023 ❤️❤️❤️,” the rapper captioned photos of her baby bump on Instagram. Celebrities including Missy Elliot, Kandi Burruss, Winnie Harlow, Dej Loaf, Eva Marcille, Tamar Braxton, Loni Love and many more sent love to the rapper and her wife in the comments.

Season three of Brat Loves Judy premieres April 27 at 9 p.m. EST on WE TV.