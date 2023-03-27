MadameNoire Featured Video

Tyler Lepley affirmed Miracle Watts in the most touching way during a moment he shared with his followers on Instagram.

Lepley took to his Instagram Stories to uplift Watts and celebrate her physical appearance months after she welcomed their first child. The Harlem star’s praise for Watts came during what seemed to be an emotional moment for the new mother.

“Fat where?” Lepley asked while pointing the camera at Watts. “First of all, today is wifey appreciation day. Give them a little 360, girl. We talkin’ about the most beautiful girl in the world.”

“Six months postpartum, bounced back like we ain’t even dropped that little boy, what’s up,” he commended.

As Watts wiped away tears, Lepley kissed her and told her she looked “gorgeous.” He rubbed on the P-Valley actress’s flat stomach and plump derrière before reminding Watts several times that he loves her.

As the two left their hotel room, Lepley teasingly told a passerby to step aside for his beautiful lady.

“Yea she looking good ain’t she? That’s all mine right there,” the actor emphasized as he and Watts walked down the hallway.

“The sacrifice you made for our son will never cease to amaze me [red heart emoji]. Look how beautiful my baby is! Six months postpartum [heart eye emojis],” Lepley wrote in small text on one of the clips.

RELATED CONTENT: “Tyler Lepley Cuts Miracle Watts’ Long Weave Into A Bob And We’re Impressed”

Tyler Lepley and Miracle Watts

Watts and Lepley met on P-Valley’s set. Rumors about their romance started swirling in June 2021. The couple announced the welcoming of their first child together, a baby boy, in October 2022.

Watts opened up about struggling to embrace her postpartum physique shortly after the couple revealed the birth of their child. The new mother described her decision to get candid about her post-pregnancy body as her “duty to moms” in an Instagram post.

“I’m not perfect neither is my body. I’m a mother, and I AM PERFECTLY me!!! Love yourself through it all & KEEP IT SEXY!” Watts proclaimed.

“I know I’m not perfect, but nobody’s perfect,” she said during a conversation in a clip shared on the last slide of her post. “And [people] should have influences and role models that show them that after you have a baby, everybody doesn’t snapback right away.”

We love seeing Lepley thoughtfully love on Watts through her insecurities as a new mommy. We hope to see more of the couple as their partnership and parenthood journey continue.

RELATED CONTENT: “Tyler Lepley Treats Miracle Watts To A Scalp Massage And It’s The Sexiest Ish Ever”