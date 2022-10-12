MadameNoire Featured Video

There’s no shame in Tyler Lepley’s game when it comes to pampering his pregnant girlfriend Miracle Watts.

The P-Valley co-stars turned lovers shared a clip of Lepley helping Watts unwind and do her hair.

The actor treated Watts to a soothing scalp massage and even helped her trim her ends in the short video.

“It’s ok to pamper her, trust me. Start by massaging her scalp w this… thank me later,” he wrote in his caption.

Watts commented underneath the clip saying, “You did that baby 😍❤️.”

“I told @tylepley he had to massage my head for 30 minutes to activate the ‘MIRACLE DROPS’ from @kaleidoscopehairproducts 👀😂,” she wrote under her own post.

Both uploads gave a shoutout to entrepreneur Jesseca Dupart’s brand, Kaleidoscope Hair Products.

Tyler Lepley’s Push Present

Scalp massages and pampering aren’t the only ways Lepley has been treating Watts to the good life.

Watts shared on Instagram in August that her P-Valley co-star gifted her an extravagant “push present” ahead of their child’s arrival.

Being a custom Mercedes-Benz G Wagon — the luxurious ride Lepley got Watts starts at $130,900, according to BET.

“This has been an amazing pregnancy, I am blessed beyond measure and so thankful for my partner. You have made this journey such a peaceful breeze. I Love You Man, My Dawg 4L!!! Energyyyyy Baby, you did that!! #PushPresent,” the actress penned on Instagram with a clip of herself showing off the gift.

The couple met on P-Valley‘s set and confirmed in May that Watts is expecting the actor’s child.

We’re happy to see Watts being loved on throughout her pregnancy and in her relationship with Lepley.

We wish them the best.

