Gizelle Bryant doesn’t want any of her castmates throwing shade in Spanish that she can’t catch because of the language barrier on The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star gave her co-stars from the Miami franchise of the Bravo series some heat when she heard Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton chatting in Spanish.

Gizelle called out her RHUGT castmates after Alexia said in a sidebar to Marysol in Spanish, “Gizelle likes to stir the pot.”

“Okay no, I have a rule. No Spanish,” Gizelle told the Miami ladies in episode one. “Not with the group.”

The RHOP OG emphasized her English-only request during the RHUGT cast’s first dinner in Thailand. When Alexia said she and Marysol don’t even realize when they slip into Spanish or speak “Spanglish,” Gizelle said, “I know that, but we wanna know. I just don’t want to feel left out.”

“But believe me, when we talk bad about you, we’ll talk in front of your face — and in English. You can understand,” quipped Alexia.

It’s no surprise Gizelle brought her shady — often messy — signature charm to Thailand for RHUGT season three. The Reasonably Shady podcast co-host shared that her approach to dealing with the ladies from other Real Housewives franchises centered on bringing “fun shade.”

“I was being shade, shade, shade master!” Gizelle exclusively told BOSSIP. “I mean, I couldn’t let it go. I was trying to be reasonable, but I just was completely shady, but in a nice, fun way. I think fun shade is what we all love.”

“Fun shade, there’s nothing wrong with that. So I was teaching the ladies a little fun shade,” she added.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip additionally stars The Real Housewives Of Potomac’s Candiace Dillard Bassett, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, The Real Housewives of New York City’s Leah McSweeney and The Real Housewives of Atlanta alumna Porsha Williams.

