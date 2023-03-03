MadameNoire Featured Video

Real Housewives husband Michael Darby is suing RHOP cast member Candiace Dillard over claims she made on the show about his alleged sexual escapades.

On season seven of the hit Bravo show, Candiace threw out an allegation about Michael, whom castmate Ashley Darby is divorcing. “Your husband likes to leave you and go to a man named [censored]’s house and suck his d–k,” Candiace told Ashley.

Candiace also alleged Michael was a “client” of the unidentified man. Her claim came after Ashley said Candiace’s husband was flirting with someone at Karen Huger’s “Spring Fling” event. The heated exchange between Ashley and Candiace went down during a “Burn Session” hosted by Wendy Osefo.

Michael reportedly sent Candiace a cease and desist earlier this year to stop her from spreading the rumor, according to TMZ. Legal documents obtained by the outlet alleged Michael is suing Candiace for defamation. The entrepreneur reportedly wants $2 million in damages from the Deep Space singer over her claims.

RELATED CONTENT: “Ashley Darby Sniffs Michael’s Underwear To Make Sure He’s Not Cheating”

Ashely Darby Divorces Michael Darby

Ashely announced her divorce from Michael in April 2022. The RHOP star explained in a lengthy statement that she and Michael decided to split because they’re at different stages of their lives.

“People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing differences,” Ashely penned. “Pieces of all these may have affected our pure love for each other, but no one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways.”

The couple’s conflicts frequently aired on RHOP — relating to what castmates and viewers deemed as Michael’s controversial behavior. The entrepreneur was previously accused of making sexual comments about another RHOP husband, sexually assaulting a Bravo cameraman and having inappropriate relationships outside of his marriage to Ashley.

RELATED CONTENT: “Ashley Darby Announced Her Divorce From Michael Darby And ‘RHOP’ Fans Couldn’t Be Happier”