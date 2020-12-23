“Gizelle Created An Environment For A Lie:” Jamal Bryant’s Ex-Girlfriend, Tunya Griffin, Speaks On Their 10-Year Relationship

The woman at the center of Monique Samuels’ memorable binder moment at the “Real Housewives of Potomac” reunion is speaking out. In an interview with All About The Tea, Tunya Griffin, the woman identified as Jamal Bryant’s ex-girlfriend, is accusing the pastor of lying to downplay the nature of their ten-year “romantic and sexual” relationship in order to save face. She also released screenshots of the images and text messages that were referenced during the reunion. Check out some highlights from her interview below.

On how they met:

“I met Jamal in 2011. Some girlfriends who had exposure to his ministry asked if I would accompany them to hear him preach so I did. That night, Jamal was selling his book, World War Me. I purchased the book, read it, posted the next day that it was a good read and Jamal Bryant slid in my DMs.”

On Jamal telling her his relationship with Gizelle was for TV:

“The context of the text messages is that Jamal Bryant had a speaking engagement in Buffalo, New York. He sent me a text and asked if I could meet him in Buffalo. I had heard the rumors about Gizelle and Jamal. In fact, my sister sent a screenshot of Jamal and Gizelle at the Dave Chapelle show. So I wanted to ask the question, ‘Are you putting your family back together? Are you an item?’ because that was definitely being spread in the social media world. His response to me was, ‘This is for reality TV.’ He understood that if he was going to pursue a full relationship with Gizelle this was not going to work. I would not see him in Buffalo, so he knew he needed to answer that question.”

“Gizelle created an environment for a lie and now she wants to blame everyone else. She wants to blame Monique because she had the verifiable proof that what you were putting out there to the world was a lie.”

On Jamal claiming that she’s never been to his house:

“I have been to Jamal’s home in Baltimore many times. He has not been to my home in Rochester. This is a lie and I have documentation to prove it.”

She also discussed how she and Monique crossed paths and what she thinks of how the information was presented at the reunion. Watch Tunya’s full interview below