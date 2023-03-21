MadameNoire Featured Video

Tasha K is willing to “do anything” to pay off her debt to Cardi B.

The online personality revealed to her followers March 21 that she lost her $4 million appeal in her legal battle with the rapper.

“Damn Winos! We lost the appeal against #CardiB. Sad day, but I’m gonna be alright. I appreciate all your love & support throughout this fight. Today, we throw in the white flag. What happened will never happen again… To Cardi & her team, I apologize sincere[ly]. We Live & Learn…”

“Talk about a check my mouth can’t cash!!!” the YouTuber, born Latasha Kebe, captioned her post.

Tasha K On Losing Her Appeal

After conceding to the court’s latest ruling and apologizing to Cardi, Tasha K repeated past claims that she didn’t have the money to pay her debt to the “Up” rapper. The online personality infamously said, “I ain’t got it,” when discussing the money she owed Cardi in February 2022.

The vlogger said she would update her fans about which side hustle she started doing to get her money up. She tagged several fast food giants above a photoshopped photo of herself in a McDonald’s uniform.

“#TashaKGetsAJOB😫🥂🏃🏿‍♂️ I will let y’all [know] what part-time gig I get so I can pay off this damn debt. #iaintgotit but I’m gonna get it. 🏃🏿‍♂️🏃🏿‍♂️@mcdonalds @wendys @burgerking any positions available..😫 i will do anything,” Tasha K tweeted.

The online personality also warned her fans about fake GoFundMe accounts that may attempt to collect money on her behalf in light of her misfortune.

“Please Do Not Donate to any GoFundMe’s in my name at all! If you get scammed, it ain’t on me! Just FYI,” she warned.

The court’s latest ruling comes on the heels of the Florida native seemingly fleeing the country and moving to Africa to avoid paying the “W.A.P.” rapper. In September, Tasha K posted a telling photo of her wearing a shayla and pontificating on a “fresh start.”

“Life in Africa is turning out to be exactly what I needed. A fresh start! This week I will be releasing my first VLOG of my new life in Africa and showing you all our expanded family 📿 Make sure to go to http://www.TashaKLive.com and download #TashaKLive app to watch our exclusive, lives, interviews, documentaries and family VLOGS!”

Eventually, the messy vlogger walked back on her so-called move to the Motherland.

Tasha K And Cardi B’s Case

In a five-page decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit rejected Tasha K’s appeal regarding the $4 million defamation award that was upheld in Cardi lawsuit against the YouTuber.

Cardi sued Tasha K in 2019 over the online creator’s claims that the rapper contracted herpes, was a prostitute, cheated on her spouse and various other statements. The rapper’s lawyers called the popular vlogger’s posts a “malicious campaign” to harm the the Bronx native’s reputation, according to Billboard.

The beleaguered show host argued that her loss in the defamation case was because of the “very lopsided presentation of evidence to the jury.”

The latest update in the case stated that Tasha K forfeited her right to argue in front of an appeals court when she failed to properly voice her dispute to the trial judge.

“Defendant Latasha Kebe [Tasha K] asks for a new trial, saying that there was insufficient evidence for the jury verdict against her,” the appeals court wrote March 21. “But as she all but admits, she didn’t make either of the required post-verdict motions in the district court.”

“She never tells us where in the 5500-page record the district court’s alleged errors can be found,” the appeals court added. “Because Kebe’s brief falls well short of what we require, she has abandoned this argument.”