MadameNoire Featured Video

Tasha K would rather empty her bank account and give her last to her followers than pay her debts.

The unwinewithTashaK YouTube star shared a clip on social media yesterday explaining that she’d flown back to the U.S. from Africa amid reports Cardi B has been unsuccessful in collecting the $3 million she owes for losing the contentious legal battle between them earlier this year.

JP Morgan Chase recently shared with the “Money” rapper that Tasha K and the latter’s company, Kebe Studios, only had $1,083 in the bank.

Legal documents relating to the updates were obtained by Radar Online.

Tasha K Empties Her Bank Account

“Listen, I got a withdraw slip for my last $1,083,” the online personality shared on Oct. 5. “I just checked my account. That news out there is really real.”

“I came back — I came from Africa and off the plane. And that’s what I saw in the bank,” she continued. “I could use it, but I want to give it to you. The reason I’m going to give it to you is I feel like what you will need it for is way more important than what I could use it for.”

“I got $4 million plus other debts, but gues what? I think you could do a lot more with the money than I can,” Tasha K told her followers. “So what you’re going to do to win the little contest — you’re going to upload a video, tag me, and tell me in the video what you’re going to use the money for.”

“On Sunday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on YouTube, we’re going to announce the winner on my platform of the $1,083 that I’m taking out of my Chase account. So hurry up, get those videos in so we can choose this winner and y’all can get this money before they try to take it.”

The internet star shared the “exclusive” video on YouTube, titled “Tasha K’s Bank Account Overdrawn -$43.76.”

Play

On Sept. 13, the caption of a post Tasha K posted on Instagram referred to her “new life in Africa” as “a fresh start.”

The online personality later denied rumors that she’d moved abroad to avoid paying her debts to Cardi B.

“I promise you there is nothing to report on… I’m enjoying my trip abroad,” Tasha K said via Twitter, according to The Daily Beast.

Read more about the backstory of Cardi B and Tasha K’s legal battle below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Cardi B Starts Process To Collect Millions From Tasha K In Defamation Lawsuit”