MadameNoire Featured Video

Blac Chyna spoke candidly about her previous relationships and more on The Jason Lee Show, including the messy details about the end of her relationship with Tyga.

The former OnlyFans star revealed that Tyga had her bags packed and she was given the boot from the couple’s Los Angeles home during their break up.

RELATED: Blac Chyna Shares Why She Deleted Her OnlyFans Account: ‘I Have Bigger Fish To Fry’

Related Stories Kylie Jenner Claims Blac Chyna Gave Tyga A 6-Inch Scar During Testimony

“When I got put out and whatnot,” Chyna said before Lee asked for clarification. “Oh, out of his house,” she answered. “Like, packed my stuff, put it in my truck, or his truck at the time.”

INSIDER reported the couple dated between 2011 and 2014, and share a son together, King. But things took an even bigger turn when Tyga, 24 at the time, began dating Kylie Jenner, who was only 17.

Blac Chyna said that their son spent time “back and forth” between the two when this was going down. The dynamic got even more interesting when Chyna began dating Kylie’s half-brother, Rob Kardashian, in 2016.

The couple ended up having a daughter together, Dream, before calling it quits in 2017. That same year, Tyga and Kylie ended their relationship.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Claims Blac Chyna Gave Tyga A 6-Inch Scar During Testimony

Years later, Chyna is leaving her past relationship drama with Tyga behind through forgiveness.

“You’ve got to forgive people and move on, otherwise you’re just going to harbor all this hate and then you’ll start changing.” Chyna told Lee.

RELATED: People On Social Media Thought Blac Chyna Was Giving ‘Low Budget Maleficent’ With Her Grammys Look