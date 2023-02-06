MadameNoire Featured Video

Blac Chyna’s over-the-top feathery ensemble at the 2023 Grammys has social media wondering why the reality star even received an invite to the award ceremony.

The Zeus network star wore an all-black bodysuit covered in feathers and rhinestones down the red carpet. A dramatic arch of feathers framed Chyna’s head while a cascade of feathers covered the garment’s back.

Chyna rocked the look with black tights, Saint Laurent heels and a bold, dark smokey eye that popped against her otherwise subdued makeup.

The starlet wasn’t nominated in any categories at the 65th annual award show Feb. 5. Online users were confused why Chyna showed up to the ceremony, especially in such an attention-grabbing outfit.

The internet has referred to Chyna’s look as everything from “gothic” to “Black Swan-inspired” and “a low budget Maleficent.”

Chyna shared a video of herself on the red carpet with the caption, “This is the power of authenticity.”

One user cheekily commented underneath the post and wrote, “The power of audacity 😂.”

Others commented that Chyna’s look wasn’t appropriate for the Grammys, and would have been better for Halloween, a costume party or attending the Met Gala.

“Smart… Brilliant. It keeps the people talking because you know how your haters are,” one person wrote, defending Chyna’s look.

“I am here for it!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 This is the Grammys and not the Emmys! You are supposed to go there with some sense of style!!! She nailed it!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” someone added.

Another fan addressed Chyna’s haters and said, “Y’all really come to this lady page to bully her? Go find something to do.”

What do y’all think of Chyna’s 2023 Grammys look? Sound off in the comments below.

