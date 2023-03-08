But ultimately, Chyna said she had to think about the future of her son, King, and how that might affect him now that he’s older. The 34-year-old celeb shares King with rapper Tyga and daughter Dream with ex-Rob Kardashian.

“I’m just changing everything about me,” The Black Hamptons star said, according to HotNewHipHop. “All that stuff is a dead end and I know that I’m way — I’m worth way more than that. I feel like I have bigger fish to fry, and at the time, I had so many things in lawsuits. It’s like, ‘wow,’ but yeah, I’m good. Shout out to the people that do still have their OnlyFans and stuff like that. Get your money, don’t let the money make you.”

Blac Chyna is keeping her thriving relationship with Lil Twin on the DL

Further along in the interview, Chyna dished a few details about her buzzing three-year romance with 23-year-old rapper Lil Twin. The two stars formed an inseparable bond as they were recording music in LA and assisting each other with PR Work, according to Twin’s recent interview with AllHipHop.

The rest was history. Chyna and Lil Twin have made their relationship known on social media, but rarely will you see the duo at lavish industry events or in major headlines.

During her candid sit down with Jason Lee, the Blac Chyna Closet CEO said she was being intentional about keeping her love life out of the spotlight.

“I’m just, like, I just want to keep certain things, like, private,” the mother of two shared. “Because the internet, you know how the internet can be,”

When Lee asked if she was bothered by some of the negative commentary surrounding her relationship and her failed lawsuit against the Kardashians, Chyna answered:

“Umm, yes and no. It depends — it depends what the story is. Most of the time, I’m like, hmmm, ‘this is not even true,’ so I just don’t even let it, like, bother me. But then it’s like, some things that isn’t true, it, like, really bothers me.”

RELATED CONTENT: Tokyo Toni Launches GoFundMe To Appeal Blac Chyna’s Loss In Kardashian-Jenner Defamation Trial