Ari Lennox is having second thoughts on her candidness about craving love.

The “Shea Butter Baby” singer voiced her latest concerns and feelings about love on Twitter March 8. “Have I made myself unattractive by wanting love so bad? By speaking about it? Complaining about it?” she asked her fans.

The “Pressure” crooner continued: “I wish I didn’t crave it. I wish it didn’t make me blind, weak, and so dangerously trusting. I wish I had no love inside of me. Wish I didn’t have emotions. Wish I didn’t care,” she added.

Twitter users took to the tweet’s replies to assure Lennox that being vulnerable hasn’t diminished her attractiveness. “We are who we are. Human. No shame in feeling how you feel,” one user penned. Meanwhile, another said, “You’ll be good Ari, there’s nothing wrong with having a heart… don’t feel guilty for feeling!!”

“If that’s made you unattractive to some people, those aren’t your people,” another person chimed in.

Ari Lennox’s A ge/Sex/Location Tour

In December, Lennox revealed that her age/sex/location tour will be her last time hitting the stage in multiple cities for an album.

“Age Sex Location will be my last tour,” the singer tweeted. “I love my genuine fans so much and can’t wait to give you my all every night!! Europe I love you but unfortunately there will not be a tour due to reasons out of my control. Happy holidays See you soon Vegas!”

This singer’s announcement followed up on the statement made months prior letting fans know she’ll no longer play gigs requiring her to get on a plane.

“For my mental health and my sanity I will not be doing any shows that require me to fly,” Lennox wrote on Instagram. “I can not keep torturing myself with this huge fear of mine. It is literally destroying my health. Enough is enough. I’m so sorry to all that are inconvenienced by this. Don’t know what this will mean for my career, but I just can’t do it.”