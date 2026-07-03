A 19-Year-Old Black Woman Died After An Elederly Driver Crashed Into Her Job — So When Does ‘My Foot Slipped’ Stop Being An Excuse?

Source: Screenshot courtesy of KHOU 11. Zion Branch was tragically killed while at work, a job the 19-year-old hoped would ultimately lead to her lifelong dream of owning her own bakery. But unfortunately, the 2025 high school graduate whose family is remembering her as a driven and witty young woman will never realize that aspiration after a pickup truck crashed into a Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery in Atascocita, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon. Investigators said a pickup truck crashed into the bakery on West Lake Houston Parkway near FM 1960, where flowers, balloons, and handwritten messages are being left amid a growing memorial. “When your babies are gone, you will feel it in your soul, and it hurts,” her mother, Karamell Brown, said, per KHOU 11. “Oh, it hurts so bad.” RELATED CONTENT: ‘Less Than 250 Calories A Day’ — St. Louis Mother Of Two Accused Of Starving 20-Month-Old Daughter To Death

Source: Zion Branch / Screenshot courtesy of GoFundMe The grieving mom said Branch had only worked at the bakery for about three months because she wanted to learn the business side of baking. The graduate of Sconzo Early College High School in Humble, Texas, planned to earn a finance degree and one day open her own bakery. In fact, she had been accepted to the University of Houston-Downtown and was preparing to begin classes this fall. Her mother said, “Oh, my baby had a smile that could light up a room,” adding that her daughter was very witty. “She had such a dry humor.”

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, investigators said the driver, a man in his 70s, told authorities that he was trying to park in front of the bakery but his foot slipped off the brake and onto the accelerator, which sent the pickup truck through the storefront. Sadly, Branch died at the scene. A customer suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Five employees working in the back of the bakery were uninjured. The driver and his wife, who was a passenger, were also not hurt. Investigators have described the crash as unintentional; however, Brown said she believes someone needs to be held accountable. “This does not look like an accident to me,” she said. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was cooperative with investigators, and deputies found no signs of intoxication.