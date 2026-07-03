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Mom Of Teen Killed In Storefront Car Crash Suspects Foul Play

A 19-Year-Old Black Woman Died After An Elederly Driver Crashed Into Her Job — So When Does ‘My Foot Slipped’ Stop Being An Excuse?

Zion Branch was pronounced dead on the scene at her workplace after a man in his 70s claimed he was trying to park but his foot slipped off the brake and onto the accelerator, sending his pickup truck through the storefront.

Published on July 3, 2026
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A person holding a framed diploma from Gary M. Sterne Early College High School and a photo of a smiling graduate wearing a graduation gown and cap.
Source: Screenshot courtesy of KHOU 11.

Zion Branch was tragically killed while at work, a job the 19-year-old hoped would ultimately lead to her lifelong dream of owning her own bakery. But unfortunately, the 2025 high school graduate whose family is remembering her as a driven and witty young woman will never realize that aspiration after a pickup truck crashed into a Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery in Atascocita, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators said a pickup truck crashed into the bakery on West Lake Houston Parkway near FM 1960, where flowers, balloons, and handwritten messages are being left amid a growing memorial.

“When your babies are gone, you will feel it in your soul, and it hurts,” her mother, Karamell Brown, said, per KHOU 11. “Oh, it hurts so bad.”

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Less Than 250 Calories A Day’ — St. Louis Mother Of Two Accused Of Starving 20-Month-Old Daughter To Death

A smiling young woman with braided hair wearing a purple top.
Source: Zion Branch / Screenshot courtesy of GoFundMe

The grieving mom said Branch had only worked at the bakery for about three months because she wanted to learn the business side of baking. The graduate of Sconzo Early College High School in Humble, Texas, planned to earn a finance degree and one day open her own bakery.

In fact, she had been accepted to the University of Houston-Downtown and was preparing to begin classes this fall.

Her mother said, “Oh, my baby had a smile that could light up a room,” adding that her daughter was very witty. “She had such a dry humor.”

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, investigators said the driver, a man in his 70s, told authorities that he was trying to park in front of the bakery but his foot slipped off the brake and onto the accelerator, which sent the pickup truck through the storefront.

Sadly, Branch died at the scene.

A customer suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Five employees working in the back of the bakery were uninjured. The driver and his wife, who was a passenger, were also not hurt.

Investigators have described the crash as unintentional; however, Brown said she believes someone needs to be held accountable.

“This does not look like an accident to me,” she said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was cooperative with investigators, and deputies found no signs of intoxication.

Branch’s mother said she knew something was awry when her daughter didn’t come home after work.

“She was supposed to be off at 4:15, and by 4:45, I was on my way, knowing something was wrong,” she said, later adding, “I felt that in my soul. My baby was gone.”

“It’s just a terrible situation, and I ask the whole community, just pray for the families,” said Major Anthony McConnell. “There’s a lot of people here that their lives changed.”

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the Harris County District Attorney’s Vehicular Crimes Division continue to investigate the case to determine if any charges will be filed.

An online fundraiser has been set up to support the family during this difficult time.

RELATED CONTENT: Another Black Child Hanging From A Tree? — Why Juliana Nzita’s ‘Suicide’ Is Stirring Fears Of A Modern-Day Lynching

Related Tags

Anthony McConnell Atascocita, Texas car accident car crash GoFundMe Harris County Sheriff's Office Humble, Texas Karamell Brown Nothing Bundt Cakes Sconzo Early College High School University of Houston-Downtown Zion Branch
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