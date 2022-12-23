MadameNoire Featured Video

If you want to see Ari Lennox live, the time is now. She revealed on Twitter that her next tour will be her last time going from city to city to hit the stage.

“Age Sex Location will be my last tour,” she tweeted. “I love my genuine fans so much and can’t wait to give you my all every night!! Europe I love you but unfortunately there will not be a tour due to reasons out of my control. Happy holidays See you soon Vegas!”

The tour kicks off Jan. 26 in Las Vegas and then ventures off to cities like Phoenix, Los Angeles, New York City, Dallas, Cleveland and Philadelphia before the grand finale in Washington, D.C March 29.

Ari Lennox Has A Fear Of Flying

Touring requires traveling across the country, but doing so by bus isn’t always an option. Lennox has a fear of flying and told fans in July that if she has to fly to their city, she’s not coming.

“For my mental health and my sanity I will not be doing any shows that require me to fly,” the “Outside” singer wrote on Instagram. “I can not keep torturing myself with this huge fear of mine. It is literally destroying my health. Enough is enough. I’m so sorry to all that are inconvenienced by this. Don’t know what this will mean for my career, but I just can’t do it.”

She also asked fans for help addressing her fear, known as aerophobia.

“On the plane to Minneapolis now. I’ll be there,” she added. “If there’s any peers or anyone out there who knows of a great hypnotherapist, therapist and/or fear of flying solutions, I would be so grateful. I want to beat this.”

RELATED CONTENT: Stevie Wonder Gives Ari Lennox Her Flowers, Social Media Wonders If He Was Also Shooting His Shot