Stevie Wonder has no problem telling Ari Lennox his feelings toward her.

The musical talent shared his thoughts about Lennox’s music and even inquired about her love life as the two chatted during a recent radio interview.

“I just want to let you know that I love your voice, incredibly,” Wonder told Lennox. “I like the energy, I like the innuendos [laughs], all that.”

“Can I ask you a question? So who are you gonna marry?” the Grammy winner then asked.

Lennox, who was seemingly caught off guard by the question, told Wonder that the dating scene hasn’t been very promising.

The “Pressure” singer, at a lighthearted loss for words, explained, “Oh, I don’t know, it’s been hell out here. It’s hard. It’s really hard.”

When Wonder followed up by asking, “Who are you in love with?” Lennox replied, “Oh my goodness… my dogs.”

“Oh, your dogs? Am I your dog? Wassup dog!” Wonder then joked before playfully barking at the singer.

Twitter users shared their reactions to the clip in the replies to the post above, now with over 19,700 Likes.

“Stevie Wonder is the sweetest! A charismatic genius!! Love this for Ari!” one person wrote.

“Ari Lennox getting her flowers makes me the happiest I will ever be for someone I never met,” another added.

Meanwhile, others said, “This is dope,” “Awww,” and “This is cute.”

Other commenters speculated whether Wonder was subtly shooting his shot at Lennox.

“It turned a bit weird there at the end lmao” and “When Stevie spitting game he starts to rock back and forth lol,” two Twitter users wrote.

“Was he tryna shoot his shot at the end? Lmao,” and “Was Stevie trynna mack @ the end?” others asked.

While Lennox is fairly private about her love life, the singer was most recently romantically linked to Keith Manley.

