When Yung Miami finds her next love interest, she’s keeping things mutually exclusive, according to her latest tweet sent out over the weekend.

On March 5, the City Girls star took to Twitter with a little update about her relationship life.

“I’m not sharing my next n****,” she tweeted.

The “Act Up” hitmaker went on to repost a tweet that read, “Have fun like young people, love like old folks,” minutes later.

What does it mean you ask? Well, we’re just as confused as you are.

What’s the deal between Diddy and Yung Miami’s relationship?

Miami, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee, didn’t go into detail about her cryptic tweet. But it’s pretty safe to assume that she was hinting at her unconventional relationship with Diddy. Over the last year, both celebs have spoken candidly about their open romance. The couple date and often jet set on lavish vacations together, but they still allow each other the freedom to mingle outside of their relationship.

In fact, in December, Diddy, 53, welcomed a baby girl named Love with cyber security specialist Dana Tran. Some social media users were concerned that the Florida native would be hurt by the news. A few internet trolls even accused the femcee of being the famed rapper-turned-entrepreneur’s “side chick.”

But Diddy wasted no time setting the record straight about their unconventional union.

“@yungmiami305 is not my side chick,” Diddy tweeted shortly after news of his baby broke in December. “Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.”

After hitting send on another confusing tweet, Miami took to Instagram Live over the weekend to get a few more things off her chest about her ideal relationship. The Caresha Please host said she was yearning for a faithful partner but couldn’t see herself walking down the aisle.

“I don’t want to get married ’cause I feel like men are not faithful,” Yung Miami said during a recent Instagram Live session, according to AllHipHop. “I take everything personally, I will never forget. If my husband cheats on me, Imma kill him,” she added.

In February, Caresha appeared on The Wine Down with Mary J. Blige, where she opened up about her difficulty settling down and why she hasn’t found true love quite yet.

“I think for me, love is like, a feeling,” Miami told Blige, according to BOSSIP. “When I feel like I love someone, it’s like a feeling that I get in my chest. In my soul. I feel like I can’t be without this person, I need this person every minute of the day.” The rap star continued: “I think that when we’re in love, we settle a lot. Thinking that I was in love, there was a lot of stuff that I did, just because I thought it was love…It taught me: don’t tolerate certain stuff, don’t settle for nothing, stand on whatever you believe in. Don’t try to put a man’s feelings before yours.”

We hope Yung Miami finds true love one day. It’s definitely hard out here in this dating world.

