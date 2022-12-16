MadameNoire Featured Video

Yung Miami’s new game is going to have us acting bad.

In her latest post, the Caresha Please host announced that she will be releasing a drinking game called “Resha Roulette.” She made sure to let us know that this is not a family-friendly game and couples should stay far away from it. The game has questions like “Take a shot if you ever had a female eat you out,” “Take a shot if you ever ate a n****’s a**,” so it’s clearly for people over 21.

“Let’s the games begin!!! Are you ready for my new card game Resha Roulette?? Must be 21 & older to play!” she tweeted. “Sidenote: Don’t play with your boyfriend or girlfriend cause shit might just hit the fan.”

“Resha Roulette” will drop Dec. 16 at 3:05 p.m.

One Thing Yung Miami Knows How To Do Is Play The Game Of Love

Yung Miami became a trending topic after it was announced that her Papi Diddy welcomed a child in October. After DJ Akademiks chimed in and called her a “side chick,” all hell broke loose.

“I’M NOBODY SIDE B**** LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY!,” she tweeted in response. “I don’t come 2nd to no b****!” she responded.“Akademiks my name ain’t d*** so keep it out your mouth!!! You the type of N**** my uncle doing life sentences for B**** A** N****!!!!!”

She also had to remind us that she’s single. When The Game said he felt like he couldn’t shoot his shot at her, she made it clear that he and anyone else is welcome to.

“Since @YungMiami305 taken, where YungAtlanta, YungHouston or YungNewYork at ??,”he tweeted. “If you hold it down like her, you’ll never pay a bill again in this lifetime or the next !!!!”

After his question was posted on The Shade Room, Yung Miami entered the comments and wrote “I’m single boo!”