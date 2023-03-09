MadameNoire Featured Video

Considering all of the innovation that you see in the areas of erectile dysfunction and decoding the human genome, it’s surprising not more has been done to fix period discomfort. The medical community seems more concerned with male erections and human cloning. In the meantime, many women are just stuck having a miserable three to seven days every single month. If you think about it, it’s pretty barbaric that we’re just expected to go about our usual activities when we’re literally bleeding 24/7, cramping and experiencing mood swings verging on a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde situation.

The good news is there are some saintly companies (truly, bless them) who have dedicated their research and efforts to making products that make that time of the month less terrible. If your arsenal has only included Midol and heating pads until now, it’s time to up your game with these six period products you didn’t know you needed.

A Cramp-Killing Device

Livia is a little device that you attach to your pants or clothing just over your ovaries. It then sends out little micro-pulses that can quickly alleviate cramps. You can adjust the intensity to your liking. Plus, it charges via USB, so it’s easy to plug in just about anywhere, and one charge lasts 15 hours (but hopefully you won’t need it for that long).