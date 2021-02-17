For as long as I can remember, I’ve used pads and tampons because that’s just what you do. Or did. When I forgot my period was coming or failed to pack enough feminine supplies, I’d find myself creating wads of tissue paper to stuff in my underwear to hold me over in the interim. If you haven’t done that, have you even earned your right of passage as a woman? But, does anyone necessarily like these products? Pads are bulky, and the ones that aren’t typically aren’t effective. They make a crinkling noise when you walk. The adhesive can roll up and snag your skin. You have to cover them in toilet paper before throwing them away as if anybody who looks in that trash bin doesn’t know exactly what’s going on. Tampons are discreet, but they can also put you at risk for toxic shock syndrome, and many are made with chemicals that perhaps women shouldn’t be putting in such an intimate part of their bodies. Plus, all of these items get pricey, quickly.

These observations and others could be making you curious about menstrual cups. Some women swear by them once they make the switch, but others are hesitant to give this product a try. Will it be uncomfortable? Is it good for my body? One California-based company decided to make a menstrual cup that specifically alleviates some of these concerns, and makes this product a bit more welcoming to those who are new to it. Kind Cup makes a menstrual cup that is ergonomic and extremely flexible so as to not put uncomfortable pressure on (or in) the user. They recently released their second product, a smaller cup made for young users, or those new to menstrual cups. But both their products are made of medical-grade silicone with zero fillers, have a long stem and design made for easy, comfortable insertion and removal, and a unique shape that aligns with the curvature of the female anatomy. We spoke to founder Christine Brown about some of the surprising benefits of menstrual cups you may not have known about.

Your partner can still go down there

Let’s start strong with this benefit of a menstrual cup you definitely weren’t thinking about. Cunnilingus is often off the table for a couple when the woman is on her period, but a menstrual cup can put it back on the menu. Because the cup contains the blood inside your vagina, and doesn’t have the pesky string hanging down that a tampon does, your partner can still perform oral on the outer parts of your vagina while you’re wearing a cup, mess-free. If you’re in a heterosexual relationship with a man who isn’t into penetration while you’re menstruating, but you’re definitely still in the mood, this can be a mess-free solution.