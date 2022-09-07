MadameNoire Featured Video

Bravo’s Real Housewives of Potomac is back for season seven. In the first look at what’s to come, the ladies are ready for new beginnings but drama follows them no matter where they go.

Gizelle Bryant’s three baby girls are getting older and getting ready to leave the nest. While she is preparing them for their future, she sees a love connection in hers. The ladies also think she is having a love affair with Peter Thomas, who was married to former housewife Cynthia Bailey. She also continues to go through ups and downs with her ex-husband Jamal.

Ashley Darby is divorcing her husband and father of her children Michael Darby is going through the motions of realizing she’s a single mother and trying to fully separate from Michael. After announcing their divorce, she tells the ladies that she and her soon-to-be ex-husband bought a house together, leaving the ladies confused.

Karen Huger and her husband Ray are still heavily in love but Karen is hit with claims of infidelity. Robyn Dixon and Juan are re-marrying and are now dealing with prenuptial problems. Wendy Osefo, who is a professor, television personality and author, has overworked herself to the point where she is hospitalized. Candiace Dillard Bassett is ready to start a family with her husband Chris but thinks he may be unfaithful. These claims may be corroborated by Ashley Darby. Bryant then comes forward with some allegations about Chris that leaves their relationship scarred. Mia Thornton is dealing with a cancer diagnosis while the ladies question if she’s really sick.

Season one and two housewife Charisse Jackson also returned as a friend of the cast and she and Huger go head to head. Newbie Jacqueline Blake, who has a close relationship with Thornton, is also now a friend of the show.

The Real Housewives of Potomac premieres on Oct. 9 with a 75-minute episode.