MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna is basking in the blessings of her almost two decades-long career in her March 2023 British Vogue cover story.

The Fenty mogul graced the magazine with A$AP Rocky and their 9-month-old baby boy. Photos from the outlet’s cover story dropped days after Rihanna revealed her second pregnancy and performed a medley of her greatest hits on the Super Bowl stage.

Photographers Inez & Vinoodh captured the famous duo in their most authentic forms — trendsetters, tastemakers and now parents. The millennial musicians donned custom and designer fashion, including Burberry, Valentino, JW Anderson and Rick Owens. British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful styled Rihanna, and Matthew Henson was responsible for Rocky and the couple’s child.

Rihanna unpacked so much in her cover story, including her feelings on motherhood, taking on the Super Bowl stage and the possibility of fans getting new music this year.

Rihanna on Motherhood and Family Life

The cover photo shows RiRi at the forefront of a beach background with Rocky and their son close behind her. The Fenty Beauty founder and the rapper hold hands as Rocky cradles their child close to his chest and plants a kiss on the smiling baby’s forehead.

Rihanna said that motherhood feels like parenting with her “best friend.”

“Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer,” Rihanna reflected on her and Rocky’s relationship. Speaking on family moments and the rapper’s time with their son, she said, “I’m just sitting on the sidelines when they’re together. I’m literally the girl trying to get into the boys club, waiting for my turn. He is obsessed with his father… Their connection is undeniable.”

RiRi shared a photo on Instagram of her son from the British Vogue editorial, his first photo shoot. The “Lift Me Up” singer captioned the sweet close-up, “my perfect baby!!!”

The March 2023 issue of British Vogue hits newsstands and becomes available through digital download Feb. 21. See snapshots from the editorial below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Here’s All The Details On Rihanna’s Scarlet, Sparkling Super Bowl Fenty Face And Glam”