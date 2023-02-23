MadameNoire Featured Video

Diddy is basking in the little moments that come with fathering a baby girl. The music mogul took to Instagram to share a short clip of his 4-month-old daughter, Love, getting her hair blow-dried.

Diddy welcomed his youngest child in December with cyber security specialist Dana Tran. The co-parents’ baby girl sat on a bathroom counter, snuggled up against someone’s chest, as she calmly and patiently got her hair dried.

The papi of seven captioned the video, “BABY LOVE 💗😍.”

Diddy’s Current Loves

Diddy, who legally changed his name to Love in 2021, has more of the feeling in his life than ever thanks to his baby girl and his new record label.

In December, the father of seven tweeted, “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

Diddy announced Feb. 22 that his return to R&B is on the way, following the success of his 2022 hit “Gotta Move On” with Bryson Tiller. In addition to the music mogul re-embracing the genre, Jozzy, a Love Records signee, recently announced her forthcoming first EP with the label. The latter’s project, “Songs For Women, Free Game For Niggas,” hits music streaming services Feb. 24.

“Dear R&B fans worldwide! After years away from music, I’m back to doing what I love,” Diddy tweeted. “R&B is where I started and has always been my first love!”

“I launched @143LoveRecords to create timeless music with the next generation of artists, writers and producers who represent the future of R&B,” the music mogul added.

