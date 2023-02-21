MadameNoire Featured Video

Chris Brown clapped back at rumors he denied Black women entry into his section at a club after years of facing allegations about his mistreatment toward them.

The latest incident of the singer’s alleged prejudice toward Black women went down in London amid the European leg of his Under the Influence tour.

TikTok users claimed they were supposed to be on the VIP list of an event Brown was hosting where thousands of other women were trying to get in.

“They forgot to tell us Black girls ain’t allowed,” one of the women in the group said. “Literally handpicking these white girls.”

Chris Browns Responds to London Club Controversy

Brown shut down the accusations on his Instagram Stories Feb. 19.

“STOP IT,” the singer wrote over an image of himself surrounded by Black women in a club. “I have Black queens all around me. [STOP] REACHING.”

A woman from the TikTok video later clarified that she name-dropped Brown because the singer was hosting an event at the club she and her girlfriends couldn’t get into. In her caption, she emphasized that “the problem has always been” London’s club promoters.

“That video had absolutely nothing to do with Chris Brown,” she told her followers, adding that long lines for club entry is common in London.

When Brown reposted the TikTok user’s clip on Twitter, the “No Guidance” singer said, “CRAZY that I have to have receipts. LOVE OUTWEIGHS THE HATE OVER HERE!”

A woman filed a police report accusing Brown of “smacking” her head so hard that her hair extension install was damaged last year in June. Months later, an online user claimed Breezy told her she was “too dark to get into his party.”

“Idk why I still like him, I must like abuse,” the latter accuser captioned her post. Read more below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Chris Brown Faces Colorism Accusations, Again”