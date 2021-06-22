MadameNoire Featured Video

Chris Brown is now a suspect in an investigation for battery. Allegedly, the victim told police the singer “smacked the back of her head so hard that her weave came off.”

TMZ reported that over the weekend police responded to Brown’s San Fernando Valley residence where the victim, an unidentified woman, says the singer put hands on her. The outlet went onto report that the police “took a battery report and named Chris as the suspect.”

Reportedly, the victim had no physical injuries besides the damage to her hairstyle and as of yet, no arrests have been made. TMZ additionally reported that “the battery case will most likely be kicked to the City Attorney, as it would be a misdemeanor charge… if anything at all.”

As highlighted, this is the second time in the past several months that the police have been called to the singer’s home. Back in May, the LAPD ended up breaking up a “massive birthday bash” there. Relatedly, as we reported on this past April, the singer was sued by the former housekeeper of his L.A. residence after her sister was allegedly “viciously” attacked and injured by one of his dogs.

While he didn’t speak on the reports directly, Brown seemingly addressed the claims that he slapped the victim’s weave off. On the morning of June 22, the singer posted on his Instagram Stories, “YALL SO DAMN [CAP]” with a string of laughing emojis to follow.

Essentially, saying something or someone is “cap” implies that whatever narrative is being spread might be being over-exaggeration or not an accurate presentation of the truth.

“Fans have been pointing out that Chris is regularly caught up in these kinds of allegations, noting that it seems to happen every single year,” Hot New Hip Hop aptly mentioned in their coverage.

We’ll keep you posted as this story unfolds.